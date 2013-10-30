Most Of Australia's Big Accounting Firms Are Giving Their Staff A Pay Rise Next Year

Getty/Mark Dadswell

Most accounting firms are awarding pay rises next year, even though they’re having to cut their own fees.

According to Fairfax’s Business Review Weekly Top 100 Accounting Firms list 94% of Australia’s biggest firms will grant salary increases in 2013-14.

The list, reported in the AFR, says the total revenue of the top 100 firms in 2013 was $7.6 billion. Most of that (60%) came from the nation’s big four firms, PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte.

Those big firms, according to the article, are under pressure to cut their fees for certain services such as tax work.

