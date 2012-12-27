The 12 Most Obvious Science Findings Of 2012

Sure, you may say you look for a good sense of humour and a sweet disposition, but deep down, you have to admit a pretty face wouldn't go amiss.

Both men and women unconsciously desire a sexually attractive partner, a study released in January found.

Using a high-speed word association test, the researchers found that people responded faster to words linked to sexiness, no matter how low they claimed to prioritise the physical. The mismatch between what we say we want and what we want may be why online dating meet-ups sometimes go astray, the researchers said.