The 10 Most Obscene Cities In America

There’s a small, unassuming suburb on the outskirts of Washington D.C. that is filled with dirty mouthed people.



Ashburn, Va. is the most obscene place in America, as determined by analysing data from Google.

To find the most obscene cities in America, we plugged the “seven dirty words you can never say on television” — made popular by George Carlin — into Google Trends. We gave each city a score for each of the seven words, assigning more points to cities ranking higher up on each list.

This is our third year publishing this list. Last year another D.C. suburb, Herndon, Va. took the crown. In 2008, Louisville, Ky. was the most obscene city.

What’s the point? Why did we do all this?

During the summer of 2008, a defence attorney in an obscenity case planned to use Google search data in a Pensacola, Fla. court to prove that the city’s morals were abnormally lax, as indicated by residents’ search terms. (The client ended up accepting a plea bargain, meaning the Google Trends evidence was never introduced to court.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.