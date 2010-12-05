The 10 Most Obscene Cities In America

There’s a small, unassuming suburb on the outskirts of Washington D.C. that is filled with dirty mouthed people.
Ashburn, Va. is the most obscene place in America, as determined by analysing data from Google.
To find the most obscene cities in America, we plugged the “seven dirty words you can never say on television” — made popular by George Carlin — into Google Trends. We gave each city a score for each of the seven words, assigning more points to cities ranking higher up on each list.
This is our third year publishing this list. Last year another D.C. suburb, Herndon, Va. took the crown. In 2008, Louisville, Ky. was the most obscene city.
What’s the point? Why did we do all this?
During the summer of 2008, a defence attorney in an obscenity case planned to use Google search data in a Pensacola, Fla. court to prove that the city’s morals were abnormally lax, as indicated by residents’ search terms. (The client ended up accepting a plea bargain, meaning the Google Trends evidence was never introduced to court.)
California's city of glamour actually tied with Nevada's sin city for the number 10 spot. But we decided to go with L.A. because it showed up in the top 10 lists for four of the seven dirty words, versus Las Vegas only showing up in two.
Total points: 13
Pittsburgh is back on this year's list as America's ninth most obscene city. In 2008, Pittsburgh ranked number seven and didn't place at all last year.
Total points: 14
After placing 1st in 2008 and 10th in 2009, this year Louisville won in two 'obscene word' categories.
Total points: 15
Philly finally may be cleaning up its act. After coming in third place for the past two years, Pennsylvannia's largest city fell down to number seven this year.
Total points: 24
It's not Jersey Shore, but people still like to swear in New Jersey's biggest city. Newark appeared on four of the top 10 lists.
Total points: 25
Despite being chosen as the fourth best place to live in the U.S. in 2008 and having the lowest violent crime rate among U.S. cities with 100,000 or more populations, Irvine ranks number six as America's most obscene city.
Total points: 29
Is it such a surprise that Rochester--not New York City--is placed as America's fourth obscene city?
Total points: 36
Herndon was one of the two cities to place in six of the seven top 10 lists. This D.C. suburb placed number one on last year's list.
Total points: 38
Since last year, Tampa has become significantly dirtier. Moving up from its number 8 spot, Tampa only placed in three top 10 lists, but it made those scores count.
Total points: 40
Appearing on the list for the first time, this year's honour of the most obscene city goes to another D.C. suburb: Ashburn.
The 90,000-person suburb was in the news recently as the hometown of Farooque Ahmed, who was charged with assisting in planning a terrorist attack on D.C.'s metro system. According to local legend, Ashburn was called Farmwell until 1896, when lightning struck a local ash tree and burned for a week.
Total points: 51
