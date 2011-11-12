The 9 Most Obnoxious Stores In The Mall

Photo: www.flickr.com
Some stores seem to cultivate a bad image.Abercrombie & Fitch, American Apparel and others generate a strong negative reaction among most self-respecting American adults, but at the same time have a cult following among teens, tweens, hipsters and/or Europeans.
Using customer feedback and ratings from GoodGuide, we gathered a list of what could be considered some of the most polarising apparel brands out there. Let us know in the comments who we missed.
We hate them for marketing Wonder Bras to tweens, telling their employees how often to dye their hair and single-handedly keeping the hipster movement alive, among other offenses. Yet some people love them…
This Abercrombie & Fitch subsidiary has baffled many with its determination to bring school kids to the 'ultra exclusive' club scene. The shops are all bad techno and dark lighting and have even gotten shoppers riled up across the pond.
This Facebook page calling for a lighting intervention is reason enough for it to nab a spot on our list, but it was also given a pretty dismal rating by Good Guide for both environmental friendliness and customer service.
Maybe it had something to do with that little bed bug situation?
Apart from somehow brainwashing hipsters 'round the world into forking over 50 bucks for flimsy shirtdresses and cheap bloomers, Urban Outfitters has kicked up major controversy for a seemingly insensitive marketing and design strategy.
In 2010, consumers cried foul over the retailer's 2010 line of Native American-themed apparel, which branded feather-festooned accessories and clothing with names like 'Peace Treaty' and 'Staring at Stars.'
Much like the other retailers on this list, American Eagle is after that trendy high school crowd that hasn't quite figured out their personal style yet.
Oh, and they're doing their part to stop teenage girls from stuffing their training bras.
The company's recent campaign to give girls a double lift in the chest area is more than enough to earn it a spot on this list.
If that wasn't enough to convince you, check out its GoodGuide scores here.
While Hollister lures kids in by passing itself off as a parent-sanctified rave, its own parent, Abercrombie & Fitch, seeks to ward off consumers with hack-inducing clouds of Eau de Stink.
'I can smell the cologne emanating from the Fifth Avenue store from blocks away,' says Erin Smith, a 27-year-old New York resident. 'Even their website is pretentious.'
Funky stench aside, the company was sued in 2009 for allegedly turning down a sales applicant because she wore a headscarf.
GoodGuide's crummy review AF's impact on the environment and low customer satisfaction rating is the douchey icing on the case.
Hot Topic is dearly beloved by angsty tweens and Twi-hards across the nation.
But apart from single-handedly stoking the fire feeding the ridiculous Twilight frenzy, the company should be sanctioned for selling products with OMG in the title and grape purple permanent hair dye.
Oh, and just in case you were in the market for a baseball cap with SWAG written in shiny metallic print, you're in luck.
It's perplexing to think how many college kids on campus will strut around in 40-degree weather in $200 Northface parkas.
The fact that this brand has managed to flourish outside of Eastern Europe and the Arctic Circle is troubling, and that's before you consider the fact that it has one of the lowest scores for using recyclable materials.
Any brand whose unofficial poster boy is an ex-reality star turned divorced father of eight who got THIS tattooed on his back belongs on this list.
Ed Hardy also loses points with GoodGuide for its lackluster commitment to using environmentally friendly fabrics and low charitable giving.
If you're still not convinced, check out its website.
Most red-blooded, straight females with a pulse will admit they love a guy in a good $400 peacoat.
And dudes who have that kind of cash to burn are exactly the types to patronize the perfectly pressed stacks of slacks at Armani Exchange.
Too bad the company has taken heat for being unfriendly to furry critters over the years.
Its less-than-impressive scores on GoodGuide aren't helping its case much either.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.