The 22 Most Successful Yale Students Of All Time

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Lupita Nyong’o, who won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award, studied drama at Yale.

Founded in 1701, Yale University continues to be one of the top universities not just in the U.S., but in the world.

And its reputation is only enriched by the famous and successful people who come out of this Ivy League institution.

We’ve put together a list of the most successful Yale alumni ranging from Revolutionary War patriot Nathan Hale to Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.