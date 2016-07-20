Einstein's equations predicted the most mysterious point in the universe, but they can't explain it

Priyamvada Natarajan is an astrophysicist at Yale University who specialises in studying the invisible universe — black holes and dark matter. We recently discussed these enigmatic places with her. You can read more about her work and how astronomers study what they cannot see in “Mapping the Heavens: The Radical Scientific Ideas That Reveal the Cosmos“.

