Lots of animals are more murderous than humans -- these are the most surprising

A recent study published in Nature looked at thousands of different mammal species, and worked out the percentage of cases where animal fatalities were caused by their own kind — a phenomenon called lethal violence.
The study, lead by Professor José María Gómez, had some unexpected results, including the fact that meerkats are the most murderous mammals of all.
This graph shows some mammals who kill each other a lot more often than humans do — and some may surprise you:
Dragan RadovanovicMurderous animal percentages / Dragan Radovanovic
NOW WATCH: NASA released a stunning time-lapse of Saturn that shows the planet for 44-hours straight
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.