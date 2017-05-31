Here's the hardest word to spell in each state, according to Google

Can you spell “sauerkraut” without looking? How about “Chihuahua,” or perhaps “pneumonia?”

If spelling those words trips you up, don’t worry — you’re not alone.

Google published a graphic Tuesday of “America’s most misspelled words,” a state-by-state look at the most common word preceded in Google searches by the phrase “how to spell.”

“Pneumonia,” and its legendary silent “p,” topped the chart in three different states: Alabama, Maine, and Washington. “Beautiful” claimed even more victims, leading the way in California, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and New York.

The graphic coincides with the 90th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which kicks off Tuesday night. In that event, young spellers from around the country will tackle considerably harder words, such as “juamave,” “tetradrachm,” and “Gesellschaft,” all of which made appearances in the final rounds of last year’s competition.

Americans don’t seem to be googling those terms in high volume, but they are turning to the internet for help on simpler words — “tomorrow,” “maintenance,” and “schedule,” for example.

Check out the graphic below:

NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.