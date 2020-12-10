Mark Makela & Tasos Katopodis / Getty Kamala Harris and Anthony Fauci.

Babbel, a language-learning app, released a list of the most mispronounced words in 2020, according to US Captioning Company employees.

Notable names like Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, and Giannis Antetokounmpo made the list.

People also struggled to pronounce Yosemite National Park and Nevada.

Mispronouncing words is common, but this year, some words caused more trouble than others.

Babbel, a language-learning app, commissioned the US Captioning Company â€” the organisation responsible for creating subtitles for live television events â€” to find the most mispronounced words of 2020. The USCC then surveyed its employees to find the words they heard newscasters, reporters, and public personalities mispronounce throughout the year.

The company has compiled a list of names, places, and events from the year that people struggled to pronounce. They also provided the proper pronunciations of each word.

Keep reading to see the top 10 words that people stumbled over in 2020, according to Babbel and US Captioning Company employees.

Kamala Harris

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photos Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

(CAW-ma-la HAIR-iss)

In August, Joe Biden announced he had chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. In November, Harris was elected to the second-highest office in the US, becoming the first woman, first Black person, and the first Asian-American person to hold the title of vice president.

Anthony Fauci

Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(AN-thon-nee FOW-chee)

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and he became a member of President Trump’s COVID-19 task force this year. He has been at the forefront of guiding the American public through the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada

John Locher/AP People voting in Nevada.

(nev-ADD-ah)

Although Nevada only has six electoral college votes, it quickly became a key battleground state during the presidential election in November as people impatiently waited to hear the results. In the end, President-elect Joe Biden won all of the state’s six electoral college votes.

X Æ A-12

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Elon Musk and Grimes.

(EX-aye-eye)

Elon Musk and singer Grimes had a baby in May, and the billionaire announced on Twitter that they named the child “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

Bangtan Sonyeondan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images BTS.

(PUNG-tahn SOH-nyun-dahn)

BTS, a K-pop boy band, were one of the most popular and successful musical acts of 2020. The full name of the South Korean band is Bangtan Sonyeondan, which means “a group of bulletproof boys” or “bulletproof boy scouts.”

Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle

Netflix Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle.

(mu-HAH-muh-yaw-vee bag-AH-wahn ANT-uhl)

In March, “Tiger King” premiered on Netflix. It followed a group of people who own private zoos and big cats. Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle – better known as Doc Antle – was one person who shot to fame after the docuseries became a mega success.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Carlos Osorio/AP Images Giannis Antetokounmpo.

(YON-nis AHN-de-doh-KOON-boh)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, an NBA player with the Milwaukee Bucks, was named the Most Valuable Player in 2019 and 2020, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James “as the only players to win multiple NBA MVP awards by the age of 25,” the NBA said in a September press release. Antetokounmpo turned 26 this month.

Leonardo da Vinci

Stock Montage/Getty Images Leonardo da Vinci.

(lee-oh-NAR-doe dah-VIN-chee)

Leonardo da Vinci was an Italian artist and engineer during the 16th century, but his name popped up in 2020 when people referred to him as “da Vinky” in a viral meme.

Isaias

NOAA via Associated Press Hurricane Isaias.

(ees-ah-EE-ahs)

In July and August, Hurricane Isaias, a Category 1 storm, hit the east coast of the US and the Caribbean, killing at least five people and leaving millions without power.

Yosemite

YayaErnst/Getty Images Yosemite National Park, California.

(YOH-sem-it-ee)

Yosemite National Park is one of the largest parks in the US. President Trump mispronounced the word back in August.

