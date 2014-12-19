The 49 Most Mesmerising Sports Photos Of 2014

2014 was a pretty great sports year.
The two annual voids in the sports calendar — February and July — were filled by the Olympics and World Cup respectively, meaning something was always going on in sports over the last 12 months.
It also meant that we got more excellent sports photography than we usually do. Using the archives of Reuters, Getty Images, and the AP, we picked out the 49 most captivating, beautiful, and vibrant sports photos of 2014.
Zhou Lulu of China sets the world record in the women's over 75kg clean and jerk at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and his coach Yoshiko Kobayashi go nuts after he sets a world record at the Sochi Olympics.
Ding Ning of China prepares to serve in the gold medal ping pong match at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
Rafael Nadal faces the bubbles after losing to Novak Djokovic at the Sony Open in Key Biscayne, Florida.
Russia's Elena Radionova competes for the Bompard Trophy at a figure skating event in Bordeaux, France.
Doubles partners Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka prepare to hit the same ball against France in the Davis Cup.
Pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski of Poland makes an attempt at the European Athletics Championships in Zurich.
