The 49 Most Mesmerising Sports Photos Of 2014

2014 was a pretty great sports year.

The two annual voids in the sports calendar — February and July — were filled by the Olympics and World Cup respectively, meaning something was always going on in sports over the last 12 months.

It also meant that we got more excellent sports photography than we usually do. Using the archives of Reuters, Getty Images, and the AP, we picked out the 49 most captivating, beautiful, and vibrant sports photos of 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.