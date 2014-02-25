21 Unforgettable Images From The Sochi Olympics

Two sisters hold hands on the medal podium, an NBC host appears on TV with shockingly red eyes, a huge piece of machinery malfunctions during the Opening Ceremony.
These are the images that caught the world’s attention during the Winter Olympics.
When taken together, they give you a solid overview of how the Sochi Olympics will be remembered.
Bode Miller cries after a persistent line of questioning about his dead brother from an NBC reporter.
A Russian judge gets caught hugging gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova minutes after the highly controversial free skate.
