PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From This Week's Cannes Film Festival

Ana Douglas
Irina Shayk

With the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival wrapping up in a couple of days, it’s time to take a look back at the event’s most memorable fashion moments.

The overall winner? Hands down, Cannes juror Diane Kruger, who dominated the red carpet with her countless jaw-dropping couture looks. An honorable mention goes to her significant other, Joshua Jackson, making them the best-dressed couple in Cannes.  

Of course, actress Jessica Chastain, and supermodels Heidi Klum and Karolina Kurkova all dressed to impress, while others, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton, and Janet Jackson, all proved why they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

And while Angelina Jolie may not have been at Brad Pitt‘s side, her 2012 Oscar look—the thigh-high slit and leggy pose—inspired many followers at Cannes.

BEST: Diane Kruger with partner, Joshua Jackson. The festival juror glowed in her Vivienne Westwood glittery gown.

BEST: Mother of four Heidi Klum flaunted her curves in a Marchesa beaded dress

WORST: Kate Upton failed to impress in her Louis Vuitton basket weave gown and Louis Vuitton jewelry

BEST: Petra Nemcova was red hot in this Giorgio Armani gown.

WORST: Bonnie Wright looked positively matronly in her Dolce & Gabanna number.

BEST: Supermodel Irina Shayk does her best Angela Jolie impression in this red Roberto Cavalli gown.

WORST: Even Mila Jovovich couldn't make this one-shouldered Prada dress look good.

BEST: Chinese model Liu Wen dazzled in a Roberto Cavalli dress and Chopard jewelry

WORST: Kylie Minogue looked askew in her Emilio Pucci Fall 2012 green and black sheath.

BEST: Kristen Stewart surprised everyone in a Balenciaga dress and gorgeous smile

WORST: Marion Cotillard missed the mark in her peach frock by Christian Dior.

BEST: Cheryl Cole's red, ostrich feather train ... and the rest of the Stéphane Rolland dress, of course

WORST: Janet Jackson bared lots of side cleavage in her Emilio Pucci white halter gown.

BEST: Actress Jessica Chastain looks radiant in this gold and nude Gucci gown.

WORST: Supermodel Ana Beatriz Barros went overboard in this animal print gown by Roberto Cavalli.

BEST: Paz Vega looked simply stunning in a Stéphane Rolland couture gown with a feathered train.

BEST: Supermodel Karolina Kurkova looked stunning in her gold Roberto Cavalli gown.

WORST: Nicole Kidman failed to impress in this matronly checkered belted dress by Christian Dior Couture.

BEST: Natasha Poly stuns in this emerald frock by Gucci.

MEH: Freida Pinto in Atelier Versace lime green Spring 2012 dress.

BEST: So as not to end on a bad note, here's another killer outfit by Diane Kruger from the Chanel Resort 2013 collection.

And in case you've forgotten ...

