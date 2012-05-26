PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From This Week's Cannes Film Festival

With the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival wrapping up in a couple of days, it’s time to take a look back at the event’s most memorable fashion moments.



The overall winner? Hands down, Cannes juror Diane Kruger, who dominated the red carpet with her countless jaw-dropping couture looks. An honorable mention goes to her significant other, Joshua Jackson, making them the best-dressed couple in Cannes.

Of course, actress Jessica Chastain, and supermodels Heidi Klum and Karolina Kurkova all dressed to impress, while others, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton, and Janet Jackson, all proved why they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

And while Angelina Jolie may not have been at Brad Pitt‘s side, her 2012 Oscar look—the thigh-high slit and leggy pose—inspired many followers at Cannes.

