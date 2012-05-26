PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks From This Week's Cannes Film Festival

With the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival wrapping up in a couple of days, it’s time to take a look back at the event’s most memorable fashion moments.
The overall winner? Hands down, Cannes juror Diane Kruger, who dominated the red carpet with her countless jaw-dropping couture looks. An honorable mention goes to her significant other, Joshua Jackson, making them the best-dressed couple in Cannes.
Of course, actress Jessica Chastain, and supermodels Heidi Klum and Karolina Kurkova all dressed to impress, while others, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton, and Janet Jackson, all proved why they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
And while Angelina Jolie may not have been at Brad Pitt‘s side, her 2012 Oscar look—the thigh-high slit and leggy pose—inspired many followers at Cannes.
BEST: Diane Kruger with partner, Joshua Jackson. The festival juror glowed in her Vivienne Westwood glittery gown.
WORST: Kate Upton failed to impress in her Louis Vuitton basket weave gown and Louis Vuitton jewelry
BEST: Supermodel Irina Shayk does her best Angela Jolie impression in this red Roberto Cavalli gown.
BEST: Cheryl Cole's red, ostrich feather train ... and the rest of the Stéphane Rolland dress, of course
WORST: Nicole Kidman failed to impress in this matronly checkered belted dress by Christian Dior Couture.
BEST: So as not to end on a bad note, here's another killer outfit by Diane Kruger from the Chanel Resort 2013 collection.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.