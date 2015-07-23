The 20 most meaningful jobs in America, ranked

- There are some jobs in which nearly every professional says they feel that they make the world a better place.
- Most of these are in education and health, according to a Payscale survey.
- GED teacher and education director topped the list.
If your goal in life is to make the world a better place, you should probably pursue a job in education or healthcare.
Three of the top 20 most feel-good jobs in America, according to a 2017 PayScale study, fell into one of those two categories.
To compile its latest list, PayScale asked more than 500,000 professionals whether they feel their work makes the world a better place, and ranked professions based on the percentage of people in each of those jobs who answered “yes.”
“Many people hope to find work that they find meaningful, but the secret is that you can find purpose in a variety of professions,” Lydia Frank, vice president of content strategy at PayScale, told Business Insider. “And, you don’t always have to sacrifice a good paycheck in order to have a positive impact on the world.”
Here are the top 20 jobs where people feel they’re making an impact. There were several ties, so our ranking starts at 15.
15. Counselor
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.0%
Median salary: $US40,500
14. Self-enrichment teacher (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%
Median salary: $US31,800
14. Physical therapist assistant (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%
Median salary: $US46,900
13. Physician assistant
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%
Median salary: $US91,300
12. Postsecondary health teacher
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.1%
Median salary: $US70,700
11. Funeral director
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.3%
Median salary: $US45,000
10. Dentist
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.5%
Median salary: $US137,300
9. High school teacher (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.6%
Median salary: $US46,100
9. Physician or surgeon (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.6%
Median salary: $US205,700
8. Veterinarian (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.7%
Median salary: $US71,500
8. Occupational therapist assistant (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.7%
Median salary: $US53,000
7. Firefighter
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 97.9%
Median salary: $US63,300
6. Health care practitioner (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.0%
Median salary: $US95,600
6. Therapist (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.0%
Median salary: $US64,300
5. Residential advisor
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.3%
Median salary: $US32,500
4. Optometrist
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.7%
Median salary: $US103,400
3. Psychologist
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 98.9%
Median salary: $US60,300
2. Clergy
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 99.8%
Median salary: $US46,900
1. Education director (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 100%
Median salary: $US36,900
1. GED teacher (tie)
Per cent of professionals who feel their job makes the world better: 100%
Median salary: $US41,300
