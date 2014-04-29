These 20 Companies Offer The Most Meaningful Jobs In America

Photo courtesy of Celgene Ninety-three per cent of Celgene employees believe their work is meaningful.

Feeling like you’re making a difference can make a crappy job worth your while.

As part of our series on the 50 Best Employers in America, we found the 20 companies that provide their employees with the most meaningful work.

Business Insider teamed up with PayScale to rank companies from the complete 2012 Fortune 500 list by the percentage of employees who responded “very much so” and “yes” to the question, “Does your job make the world a better place?”

The overall No. 1 employer, Celgene, cinched the top spot on this list, as well. Headquartered in Summit, N.J., this biotech company develops drugs that help people battle cancer and inflammatory disorders. According to its website, employees live by the creed, “Do well by doing good.”

Below are the companies whose employees voted them into the top 20. Did your employer make the cut?

