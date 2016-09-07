These 14 luxurious yachts have pools, helipads, and look like floating mansions

Danielle Muoio

I’m not exactly crazy about getting on boats, but even for me it’s hard to resist the allure of yachts resembling floating palaces.

Moonstone yachtVimeo/BuiltByOceanco

We rounded up the 14 most luxurious yachts we could find. Some are concepts and may not materialise for a few years (if at all), others are probably on the seas as we speak. All are eye-catching and extremely pricey.

Scroll down for a closer look.

1. Mercedes teamed up with boat builders at Silver Arrows Marine to make this luxurious yacht, but only 10 are being built. It's estimated to cost $1.7 million.

Mercedes-Benz

The yacht can fit 10 people in total and all of the seats are wrapped in leather.

Mercedes-Benz

The yacht's interior also features eucalyptus veneers.

2. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns a 414-foot yacht dubbed the 'Octopus.' It has 41 suites and cost a whopping $200 million to build.

Wikimedia Commons

The Octopus comes with a pool, two helicopters, and a movie theatre. If that's not enough, there's also a basketball court and recording studio.

donjohnson / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0.

There's a permanent staff of 60 aboard The Octopus.

3. This superyacht concept designed by architect Zaha Hadid and German shipbuilding firm Blohm+Voss has a beautiful, interlacing exterior. It will serve as a model for five new yachts that will be 98 yards long.

Courtesy of Blohm + Voss

The concept comes with a built-in pool and Jacuzzi.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The yacht also comes with a curved staircase that links multiple decks.

4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé took this massive yacht, the Galactica Star, out for vacation in September 2015. It costs $73 million and fits up to 12 guests.

Jeff Brown

The Galactica Star comes with a master suite, an upper deck VIP cabin, and four other guest cabins. It even has a helipad and 'beach club' with its own balcony.

Jeff Brown

Like any true luxury yacht, the Galactica Star also comes with a Jacuzzi, bar, and sundeck.

5. Recently, Heesen unveiled its Galactica Super Nova design, the largest superyacht the company has designed. It has a roughly 20-foot infinity pool on the main deck.

Heesen Yachts

With four levels, the yacht offers plenty of space. It also comes with a deck that can double as an outdoor cinema or helipad. There's no price estimate yet.

Heesen Yachts

You can read more about the yacht here.

6. The 295-foot yacht, called the Moonstone, fits just over 12 people. It comes with a swimming pool, gym, hot tub, spa, movie theatre, and helicopter pad.

Vimeo/BuiltByOceanco

You can even customise the light display on the side of the yacht.

The superyacht concept by Oceanco and Van Geest displays a light show as it travels across the seas!

Vimeo/BuiltByOceanco

7. The Silver Fast yacht is designed to be eco-friendly in that it can travel 10,000 nautical miles (about 11,500 miles) with just one fuel stop. It costs $90 million.

Courtesy of Burgess

It's unclear if the yacht will ever go into production.

The yacht comes with nine guest cabins, a sun deck, an outdoor movie theatre, a helipad, and an eight-person Jacuzzi.

Courtesy of Burgess

Made by Silveryachts, the yacht can accommodate up to 18 guests and comes with a large dining area.

8. Legendary car designer Henrik Fisker is building a yacht that comes with a spa, several bars, and an ocean-facing Jacuzzi.

Henrik Fisker/Benetti

There are six cabins that can fit 12 passengers and 11 crew members.

Henrik Fisker/Benetti

If you have $37 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can buy the yacht in 2018.

9. The Azzam yacht is the world's biggest private superyacht. No one knows the owner, but many speculate it is owned by the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

Courtesy of Superyachts.com

It costs $600 million and supposedly has its own submarine with a missile defence system.

Klaus Jordan

The yacht also has three decks and its own helipad.

10. The 351-foot Stiletto superyacht concept has an exercise room and a bar. With a VIP cabin and six additional cabins, the yacht can fit up to 18 people.

OceanCo

Better yet, it would come with two pools (one with a mini-waterfall!)

OceanCo

The yacht would also have incredible views thanks to 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

The yacht comes with two helicopter pads, 24 guest cabins, a disco hall, two swimming pools, and several hot tubs.

Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Source: The Sunday Times

12. This superyacht concept called Shaddai has a unique, 125-foot suspended deck. The yacht, designed by Italian designer Gabriele Teruzzi, also has a dining room and bar.

Gabriele Teruzzi

Further inside the yacht is a beach club with a large aquarium in the middle. It has a glass ceiling so you can peer above, and there's a pool in center of it all.

Gabriele Teruzzi

The yacht would also have an open veranda to provide scenic views of the ocean.

13. The Sunseeker 95 may not be as big as some of the yachts on this list, but it sure is luxurious. It comes with a staircase that leads to a suite!

Sunseeker

It also comes with a bar, hot tub, and living area with seating for guests.

YouTube/SunseekerIntl

The yacht will be unveiled at boat shows this month, which is where we'll probably learn more about price.

14. Lastly, the Ascendance, a concept by yacht designer Andy Waugh that will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of September, has a firepit and waterfall on board.

Andy Waugh

The 364-foot yacht has eight cabins, with the master suite taking up the entire forward upper deck. There will also be a gym, beach lounge, and Zen room on the lower deck.

Andy Waugh

You can read more about the Ascendance here.

