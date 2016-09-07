These 14 luxurious yachts have pools, helipads, and look like floating mansions

I’m not exactly crazy about getting on boats, but even for me it’s hard to resist the allure of yachts resembling floating palaces.
We rounded up the 14 most luxurious yachts we could find. Some are concepts and may not materialise for a few years (if at all), others are probably on the seas as we speak. All are eye-catching and extremely pricey.
Scroll down for a closer look.
1. Mercedes teamed up with boat builders at Silver Arrows Marine to make this luxurious yacht, but only 10 are being built. It's estimated to cost $1.7 million.
2. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns a 414-foot yacht dubbed the 'Octopus.' It has 41 suites and cost a whopping $200 million to build.
The Octopus comes with a pool, two helicopters, and a movie theatre. If that's not enough, there's also a basketball court and recording studio.
There's a permanent staff of 60 aboard The Octopus.
3. This superyacht concept designed by architect Zaha Hadid and German shipbuilding firm Blohm+Voss has a beautiful, interlacing exterior. It will serve as a model for five new yachts that will be 98 yards long.
The yacht also comes with a curved staircase that links multiple decks.
4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé took this massive yacht, the Galactica Star, out for vacation in September 2015. It costs $73 million and fits up to 12 guests.
The Galactica Star comes with a master suite, an upper deck VIP cabin, and four other guest cabins. It even has a helipad and 'beach club' with its own balcony.
Like any true luxury yacht, the Galactica Star also comes with a Jacuzzi, bar, and sundeck.
5. Recently, Heesen unveiled its Galactica Super Nova design, the largest superyacht the company has designed. It has a roughly 20-foot infinity pool on the main deck.
With four levels, the yacht offers plenty of space. It also comes with a deck that can double as an outdoor cinema or helipad. There's no price estimate yet.
6. The 295-foot yacht, called the Moonstone, fits just over 12 people. It comes with a swimming pool, gym, hot tub, spa, movie theatre, and helicopter pad.
The superyacht concept by Oceanco and Van Geest displays a light show as it travels across the seas!
7. The Silver Fast yacht is designed to be eco-friendly in that it can travel 10,000 nautical miles (about 11,500 miles) with just one fuel stop. It costs $90 million.
It's unclear if the yacht will ever go into production.
The yacht comes with nine guest cabins, a sun deck, an outdoor movie theatre, a helipad, and an eight-person Jacuzzi.
Made by Silveryachts, the yacht can accommodate up to 18 guests and comes with a large dining area.
8. Legendary car designer Henrik Fisker is building a yacht that comes with a spa, several bars, and an ocean-facing Jacuzzi.
If you have $37 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can buy the yacht in 2018.
9. The Azzam yacht is the world's biggest private superyacht. No one knows the owner, but many speculate it is owned by the royal family of Abu Dhabi.
10. The 351-foot Stiletto superyacht concept has an exercise room and a bar. With a VIP cabin and six additional cabins, the yacht can fit up to 18 people.
The yacht comes with two helicopter pads, 24 guest cabins, a disco hall, two swimming pools, and several hot tubs.
12. This superyacht concept called Shaddai has a unique, 125-foot suspended deck. The yacht, designed by Italian designer Gabriele Teruzzi, also has a dining room and bar.
Further inside the yacht is a beach club with a large aquarium in the middle. It has a glass ceiling so you can peer above, and there's a pool in center of it all.
13. The Sunseeker 95 may not be as big as some of the yachts on this list, but it sure is luxurious. It comes with a staircase that leads to a suite!
The yacht will be unveiled at boat shows this month, which is where we'll probably learn more about price.
14. Lastly, the Ascendance, a concept by yacht designer Andy Waugh that will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of September, has a firepit and waterfall on board.
The 364-foot yacht has eight cabins, with the master suite taking up the entire forward upper deck. There will also be a gym, beach lounge, and Zen room on the lower deck.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.