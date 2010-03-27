15 Luxurious Train Trips That Will Make You Swear Off Cars Forever

Photo: skisnowboardeurope.com
There are trains that get you places, and trains that get you places in style.Some of the greatest have inspired for decades, while others promise more unknown, yet no less spectacular, views.
From the heart of Australia to Machu Picchu, Transylvania, and the fjords of Norway, these 15 adventures are the most amazing journeys you can take on rails.
And the trains aren’t so bad either.
Check out the breathtaking routes that made the cut >
# 2 Pride of Africa - Arguably the most luxurious train in the world, travels in high style through Cape Town, Dar Es Salaam...
... Kimberley, Pretoria, the Kruger National Park, Beit Bridge, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Lusaka and through Tanzania to Dar Es Salaam
# 3 Royal Scotsman - With a 4 day all-inclusive round trip at $6,620, this is the most expensive train ride out there
# 5 Flam Railway - a 20 kilometer descent from nearly 3,000 feet into the fjords of Norway's Flam village
One of the steepest railway lines in the world, the thrilling roundtrip journey over waterfalls and valleys costs $56
# 7 Trans-Siberian - The most famous and alluring train trip out there. 6000 miles. The distance of 1/3 the planet
From Siberia to Moscow, Vladivostok, and Beijing, prices for the 19-day ride vary within the $500 - $1000 range
# 8 Hiram Bingham - The one day, roundtrip journey in 1920's Pullman style luxury takes you between Cusco and Machu Picchu
# 10 The Ghan - Australia's legendary train will take you on a 2979 km, 2 day trip through the heart of the continent
# 11 Danube Express - The best way to see Central Europe on rails, with a personal butler along for the ride
The all-inclusive 9 day Budapest to Istanbul via Transylvania and Bulgaria trip, costs $6,300 and offers some breathtaking views
# 13 Blue Train - This train carried only 84 passengers on the beautiful route between Pretoria and Cape Town
# 15 Napa Valley Train - an antique train that runs on 25-miles of track in the heart of the Napa Valley
