15 Luxurious Train Trips That Will Make You Swear Off Cars Forever

There are trains that get you places, and trains that get you places in style.Some of the greatest have inspired for decades, while others promise more unknown, yet no less spectacular, views.

From the heart of Australia to Machu Picchu, Transylvania, and the fjords of Norway, these 15 adventures are the most amazing journeys you can take on rails.

And the trains aren’t so bad either. 

# 1 Glacier Express - 180 miles in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 6,670ft.

Glacier Express

The incredible 8 hour ride over 291 bridges and through 91 tunnels costs around $120

# 2 Pride of Africa - Arguably the most luxurious train in the world, travels in high style through Cape Town, Dar Es Salaam...

The Pride of Africa

... Kimberley, Pretoria, the Kruger National Park, Beit Bridge, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Lusaka and through Tanzania to Dar Es Salaam

The 14 day, one-way journey from Cape Town to Dar Es Salaam costs approximately $9,000

# 3 Royal Scotsman - With a 4 day all-inclusive round trip at $6,620, this is the most expensive train ride out there

The Royal Scotsman

The 720 miles include Dundee, Aberdeen, Dalwhinnie and Perth, along with a lot of free Scotch

# 4 Palace on Wheels - An all-inclusive Delhi to Rajasthan trip starts at $2,380

Palace on Wheels

Old world luxury rooms are authentic replicas of the historic coaches and include attached baths

# 5 Flam Railway - a 20 kilometer descent from nearly 3,000 feet into the fjords of Norway's Flam village

Flam Railway

One of the steepest railway lines in the world, the thrilling roundtrip journey over waterfalls and valleys costs $56

# 6 Venice-Simplon-Orient Express - Connects London, Venice, Rome, Budapest, and Prague

Venice-Simplon-Orient Exr ess

A 6 days/5 nights stay, along with sightseeing and meals, starts at $ 5,656

# 7 Trans-Siberian - The most famous and alluring train trip out there. 6000 miles. The distance of 1/3 the planet

Trans-Siberain Railway

From Siberia to Moscow, Vladivostok, and Beijing, prices for the 19-day ride vary within the $500 - $1000 range

# 8 Hiram Bingham - The one day, roundtrip journey in 1920's Pullman style luxury takes you between Cusco and Machu Picchu

Hiram Bingham

Sightseeing, meals, and the ride cost $588

# 9 Alaska Railroad - A stunning, glacial 5 day tour costs $2,000

Alaska Railroad

Shorter, no less stunning rides, can be booked for $50 dollars

# 10 The Ghan - Australia's legendary train will take you on a 2979 km, 2 day trip through the heart of the continent

The Ghan

From Adelaide to Darwin the journey will set you back between $700 and $2000

# 11 Danube Express - The best way to see Central Europe on rails, with a personal butler along for the ride

Danube Express

The all-inclusive 9 day Budapest to Istanbul via Transylvania and Bulgaria trip, costs $6,300 and offers some breathtaking views

# 12 Copper Canyon - A 9 day, $1000 trip through Mexico's most rugged terrain

Cooper Canyon

The trip starts at sea level, climb to 7,500 feet, and passes through 86 tunnels and 38 bridges

# 13 Blue Train - This train carried only 84 passengers on the beautiful route between Pretoria and Cape Town

The Blue Train

The 994 mile, 27 hour journey in high style costs around $2,000

# 14 - The Toy Train - A steam powered trip back in time from Siliguri to Darjeeling

The 53 mile journey takes 71/2 hours with a maximum speed of 9mph

# 15 Napa Valley Train - an antique train that runs on 25-miles of track in the heart of the Napa Valley

Napa Valley Wine Train

With a winery tour and a gourmet on-board lunch the trip with will cost you around $150

