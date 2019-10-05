A lavish 4-month cruise that costs $1.2 million per couple features private-jet transfers and overnight stays at the world's most luxurious hotels. See what it's like.

Courtesy of Quinn PR The cruise costs $US1.2 million per couple.

Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises just announced a $US1.2 million, 123-day voyage across 11 countries.

London, Sydney, Tokyo, Dubai, Bangkok, and Hong Kong are just a few of the stops on the itinerary.

On land, guests will stay in extravagant suites in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, like the famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

The trip starts in London on November 11, 2021, and ends in London on March 13, 2022.

Those who think the glamour days of cruise ships – when women dressed in elegant ball gowns for dinner and rooms boasted their own maids and butlers – are over, think again.

Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises just announced one of the world’s most expensive cruise packages: a 123-day voyage across 11 countries that features overnight stays in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, helicopter transfers, and first-class flights. The package costs a whopping $US1.2 million (£1 million) per couple. To put that into perspective, that’s almost $US10,000 a day.

Keep reading to see what this luxe excursion entails.

The decadence of this trip begins even before you set foot on a ship: the first leg is flying first class on Emirates from London to Dubai.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters First-class cabins on Emirates flights feature showers.

The entire trip spans 123 days, and visits 41 ports across 11 countries.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises All cruise portions of the trip are aboard Seven Seas Explorer liners.

Guests will stay in the Regent Suite on three different Regent Seven Seas cruises.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises The Seven Seas Explorer claims to be ‘the most luxurious ship ever built.’

All three cruises are aboard a Seven Seas Explorer, billed as “the most luxurious ship ever built.”

The Regent Suite sprawls across 4,443 square feet, and includes two bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises The Regent Suite is 4,443 square feet.

There are also Picassos on the walls and a baby grand piano.

There’s also a marble-clad, in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises Each Regent Suite boasts its own private spa, along with unlimited spa treatments.

Unlimited spa treatments are included, as well as the services of a private butler.

A private wrap-around balcony ensures the best views on the ship.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises Regent Suites are on Deck 14, ensuring epic views.

There’s also a private mini pool.

But the extravagance isn’t confined to the ship: on land, guests will stay in swanky suites in some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, like the famous Burj al Arab in Dubai.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises The Burj al Arab in Dubai, UAE, is often referred to as the world’s only ‘seven-star’ hotel.

You’ll also spend time on land at the Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong, China, the Park Hyatt in Sydney, Australia, the Aman hotel in Tokyo, Japan, and the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour Hotel in Auckland, New Zealand.

New Year’s Eve will be spent watching fireworks over Sydney Harbour Bridge from the private balcony of a rooftop suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel.

Reuters Sydney is one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the new year.

Guests will spend 13 nights in Sydney, including a day trip to the Blue Mountains for a private tour.

The package also includes five private tours of world-renowned attractions like the Waitomo caves in New Zealand and Mount Fuji in Japan.

By BaLL LunLa/Shutterstock Mount Fuji in Japan is an active volcano outside of Tokyo.

Guests will be travelling exclusively by chauffeured car and helicopter, of course.

Back on water, the ocean liner calls itself “the most luxurious ship ever built.”

Courtesy of Six Stars Cruises The Seven Seas Explorer has over 500 chandeliers.

In-suite Picassos, massive crystal chandeliers at every turn (there are almost 500 of them!), and Versace tableware quite possibly make this bold statement ring true.

There are two main lunch restaurants and six for dinner, and items like caviar and lobster are generously represented on all menus.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises The Pacific Rim restaurant on the Seven Seas Explorer features Pan-Asian cuisine.

According to Forbes, around 2,000 pounds of lobster are consumed during a typical 14-night cruise on The Explorer.

There’s also a culinary arts centre on the ship, which allows guests to take cooking classes.

Luckily, there’s also a jogging track around the deck, as well as a fitness centre on board.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises All 375 cabins on the Seven Seas Explorer are suites, and all have their own balcony.

Shuffleboard, putting greens, golf nets, bocce courts and paddle tennis will also keep guests entertained, as well as Pilates and yoga classes.

In terms of entertainment, there’s a casino, a lush theatre for after-dinner shows, and a library.

Courtesy of Six Star Cruises The theatre has personal tables and Murano glass lamps.

Good luck going back to the real world after this.

