The 10 most luxurious first-class plane cabins in the world

One of the best parts about having expendable money has to be flying in style.

Being on a plane can be brutal — especially when travelling internationally — but a queen-sized bed, personal shower, or butler could definitely turn that experience around.

Scroll down for a look at the 10 most luxurious first-class cabins money can buy.

10. British Airway's first class cabin on the 787-9 Dreamliner features a 23-inch display screen that's controlled with a touchscreen remote control located in the seat console. YouTube/British Airways Each seat also has two USB ports and a personal locker that comes with a mirror for in-flight touch ups. A one-way ticket from London to New Delhi will set you back about $5,000. YouTube/British Airways 9. The first class cabins on Japan Airline's Sky Suite 777 have Woodgrain interiors and are closed off from the rest of the plane for added privacy. You can book a flight with the suite next month, but until then there's no word on price. Japan Airlines Not only does the private suite turn into a cosy bed, but it comes with a 23-inch LCD monitor also. There's also space for luggage and a power socket so you can charge your devices. Japan Airlines 8. AirFrance offers a La Première option that can cost as much as $10,000 one way. It comes with a private suite option where your seat can turn into a bed. You can also take advantage of extra storage areas and personal coat service. Google Maps screenshot It offers plenty of room for watching TV or reading. Air France Customers part of first and business class can take advantage of Qatar Airway's sky lounge, which comes with a curved bar and bar snacks. Wikimedia Commons 6. Qanta's first class flights, which cost upwards of $15,000, comes with some extra privacy, as the reclining chairs are tucked away. Passengers get some pretty nice amenities, including eye cream and pajamas, while flying. Qantas And Qantas first class travellers can even book an appointment at the airline's lounge spa for a pre-flight massage. Qantas 5. Thai Airways' royal first class comes with private pods that have a minimum width of 21 inches and come with flat screen TVs. A one-way ticket from New York to Bangkok will set you back about $6,000. Thai Airways 4. First class flyers on Cathay Pacific Airways, which can cost $28,000 round trip, get there own little pod that can turn into a bed. Cathay Pacific Airways You also get a personal TV, your own pajamas, and a LCD touchscreen that lets you control the lights. Cathay Pacific Airways You can also take advantage of your own mini bar. Emirates Airlines And the bathroom has a selection of Bvlgari toiletries and Timeless Spa products. Emirates You can even get some fresh juice after your shower! Emirates 2. This bed on Singapore Airlines may actually be better than most at-home mattresses. The beds are 35 inches wide and 82 inches long on select aircrafts and have an additional mattress topper to make them extra comfy. Singapore Air And if you're not ready to sleep, you can still take advantage of the wide seats. Singapore Airlines You can even get your own private suite on Singapore Airlines. A suite costs around $18,400 round trip. Singapore Airlines 1. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has several luxurious flight options. Those who book the 'Apartment' experience get an armchair, bed, and personal shower. But it will cost you upwards of $11,000 for a round-trip ticket. Etihad The Etihad bathroom comes with toiletries and bathrobes. Etihad The Etihad cabin really just about as luxurious as it gets. Etihad Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly priced the round-trip ticket of an Etihad Apartment flight.

