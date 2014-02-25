The 10 Most Luxurious Cruise Ships In The World

Going on a cruise is a great fix for the winter blues.
But you shouldn’t have to skimp on luxury even when you’re in the middle of the ocean.
The experts at CruiseCompete used their extensive database of traveller reviews to help us compile a list of the most luxurious cruise ships in the world.
Forget the corny magic shows and nightclubs — these cruise ships offer five-star accommodations for an elite group of travellers.
Each onboard suite includes butler service, down comforters, and a refrigerator stocked with the snacks and drinks of your choosing. Voyages to Asia and Alaska are highlights on the Silver Shadow's itinerary for 2014.
The Sojourn's spa is the largest onboard any luxury cruise ship in the world, taking up 11,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor space over two decks. There are also six jacuzzis and two pools for their 450 guests to enjoy.
The 982-square-foot penthouse suite aboard the Crystal Symphony has an elegant dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a pedestal sink made completely out of crystal.
Each of the ship's 104 suites has either a private veranda or five-foot wide window with expansive ocean views. The crew will make sure your complimentary champagne is available upon your arrival.
The Navigator is the smallest of the Regent luxury cruise ships, with 490 guests enjoying all-suite accommodations. Each room has a spacious sitting area, marble bathroom, and wide ocean views.
With 700 guests onboard, the Mariner is the largest of the Regent ships. It also claims to be the world's first all-suite, all-balcony cruise ship, meaning that each guest is guaranteed a luxurious experience.
Similar in size to the Mariner, the Voyager accommodates 700 guests in luxurious suites. It's currently docked in Singapore and preparing for cruises to Hong Kong and Beijing.
The m/s Paul Gauguin was specifically designed to sail to the small ports of Tahiti and French Polynesia that most cruise ships can't reach. More than 70% of the suites and staterooms aboard the ship have private balconies.
A maximum of 112 guests are pampered by a crew of 95 aboard the SeaDream I, which will sail around the Caribbean for the next several months. You can always take out a glass-bottom kayak, try a stand-up paddle board, or go water skiing off the back of the yacht.
The Crystal Serenity is consistently ranked the best cruise ship in the world, and it just completed a redesign that made it even more amazing. The penthouse's bathroom was among the updated features, with incredible Italian marble mosaics, heated flooring, and a TV embedded in the vanity.
