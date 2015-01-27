See Inside The Luxury Cruise Ship With A Suite 50% Larger Than The Average American Home

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises The ship’s lobby is just the tip of the luxurious iceberg.

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises just pulled the curtain off its new ship, which is being called “the most luxurious cruise ship ever.”

And that’s not an empty boast. The Explorer is filled bow to stern with as much luxury as you could possibly ask for. All the rooms in the ship are suites with balconies and everything included.

Plus, one of the mega-suites measures almost 3,900 square feet — 50% bigger than the average American home, according to USA Today — and will cost $US5,000 per person per night.

There’s also plenty of luxury outside the ship. The 56,000-ton liner includes a casino, a library and three specialty restaurants, as well as a main dining room.

The Explorer will make its maiden voyage July 2016, but you can already reserve your space in history — Regent is taking reservations for the inaugural season now.

Welcome aboard the Seven Seas Explorer. Its builders, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, are already calling it 'the most luxurious cruise ship ever built.' The ship will only have room for 750 guests, and claims to have the highest staff-to-passenger ratio in the business. This is the super-opulent lobby of the ship. The Observation Lounge is a few decks up. It sports a silver and gold colour scheme that Seven Seas calls 'ripped form the pages of 'The Great Gatsby.'' The lounge also features a dance floor and floor to ceiling windows for a spectacular ocean view. The on-board theatre, called the Constellation Theatre, exudes a glamorous old-Hollywood vibe with cabaret-style seating and cocktail tables sporting hand blown glass lamps. Everything from Broadway-style shows to cooking demonstrations will take the stage. A European-inspired coffeehouse, plainly called The Cafe, is also on board. As well as a library featuring board games, novels to read in the downtime, and DVDs guests can take back to their suites. The Explorer will host a myriad of dining options, starting with the main dining room: The Compass Rose. All Seven Seas ships have a Rose dining room, but this one sports a modern new look featuring a huge cascading blue chandelier. Guests can also take advantage of the al fresco cooking at the Italian Riviera-inspired La Veranda for breakfast and lunch. For dinner, it transforms into Sette Mari at La Veranda for fine dining. The 270 degree ocean view, however, never changes. Seven Seas' signature steakhouse, Prime 7, is also accounted for, with a dark hued decor reminiscent of the best steakhouses on land. The ship is made up of all suites with adjoining balconies -- no windowless rooms here! The deluxe suite is appropriately lavish, with double bed as well as a sitting room between the bedroom and balcony. A step up from that is the sapphire-themed penthouse suite, with even more space and windows. But even larger than that is the 3,875-square-foot Regent Suite, which will no-doubt be the largest private room available on the seas. It comes with two bedrooms, a living room, and will cost $5,000 per person a night. The suite's living room is spacious enough for both a bar area and a Steinway grand piano. Off the living room is an 'outdoor glass enclosed sitting area' featuring a 270-degree view of the ship's bow and beyond. Another first at sea is the in-suite spa room with its own steam room. All this luxury comes with a hefty price tag: a 14 night stay in the regent suite comes to $64,881 per person. The ship will make its maiden voyage, from Monte Carlo to Venice in July of 2016. Can't get enough luxury boats? The 22 Biggest Yachts In The Seas >>

