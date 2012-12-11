The Six Biggest Patent Deals Of 2012

Exactly how much you might get from a patent can be a gamble.

Photo: tropicanaac/statigr.am

Tech patents have become a huge commodity in America.Why buy a patent? Well, you’ll be able to sue anybody who infringes it.



You could also licence it, and use the technology it covers all you want.

With these lucrative possibilities in mind, tech companies typically buy patents in big bundles.

And these patent bundles can go for jaw-drawing amounts.

Patent brokerage firm IPOfferings has now provided a glimpse into exactly how much a company will buy for the right to somebody else’s invention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.