Here Are The Most Lopsided Match-ups In The NFL This Weekend

Whether you are in a survivor pool, or maybe you just enjoy a little Schadenfreude on your Sundays, the NFL is always good for a handful of lopsided games every weekend. And this week, we’ve got some doozies.Here are the five most lopsided match-ups for week three…



1. Kansas City @ San Diego (-15): This is the obvious one, but it has little to do with how good the Chargers are. This is all about just how bad the Chiefs have been in the first two weeks. So far this season, KC has been outscored 89-10 by the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Both of those teams are better, but neither is that good. Nobody is that good. And now it is the Chargers’ turn to spank Kansas City.

2. Pittsburgh (-10.5) @ Indianapolis: We are now two weeks into the season and the Kerry Collins experiment is clearly not working. Unless of course, the goal was to lose every game and draft Andrew Luck. As for the Steelers, after their surprising week one blowout loss to the Ravens, they appear to have righted the ship. This is a clear matchup of a very good team against one of the worst teams.

3. Detroit (-3.5) @ Minnesota: This game has disaster written all over it for the Vikings. The Lions are clearly an improved team, but how much? They beat up on a terrible Kansas City team, and dominated a Tampa Bay team that was overmatched. In those two games, the Lions have outgained their opponents by 260 total yards. That is fourth in the NFL. On the other hand, the Vikings blew a big lead to Tampa Bay and Donovan McNabb is playing on fumes.

4. San Francisco @ Cincinnati (-3): Both of these teams are 1-1, and on paper, this looks like a fairly even match-up. But while the 49ers could easily be 2-0 despite a fourth quarter comeback by Tony Romo and the Cowboys, they appear to be doing it with smoke and mirrors. Offensively, the 49ers are 31st in the NFL, averaging just 208 yards per game. And defensively, they are just an average team. Meanwhile, the Bengals are a top 10 defensive team. This game could be Cincinnati’s coming out party.

