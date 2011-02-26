Nearly All Of The World's Best Cities Are In Australia Or Canada

The Economist Intelligence Unit has identified the most livable cities in the world. Three of them are in Canada. Four are in Australia. There’s also one in New Zealand.



In fact, the EIU’s list has hardly changed at all since last year, so there’s little doubt that these are the world’s best cities.

Cities were ranked on 30 criteria involving health care, stability, culture, environment, education and infrastructure.

