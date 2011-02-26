Nearly All Of The World's Best Cities Are In Australia Or Canada

The Economist Intelligence Unit has identified the most livable cities in the world. Three of them are in Canada. Four are in Australia. There’s also one in New Zealand.
In fact, the EIU’s list has hardly changed at all since last year, so there’s little doubt that these are the world’s best cities.
Cities were ranked on 30 criteria involving health care, stability, culture, environment, education and infrastructure.
Healthcare: 95.8
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 92.9
Overall rating: 95.7
Auckland remains in the same spot it was in last year but its the only city in the top 10 to have a less than perfect score for its healthcare services.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 92.9
Overall rating: 95.9
A national poll voted Adelaide Australia's most livable city, but Perth, Sydney and Melbourne beat it on this list. The city could however win out if it boosted its infrastructure and has slipped from the seventh spot it held in 2008.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100
Overall rating: 95.9
Perth has a perfect score in healthcare, education and infrastructure but ranks slightly lower than other Australian cities in terms of culture and environment. It's overall score and position remained the same since 2010 but its ranking has slipped significantly since 2008 when it ranked fourth.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100
Overall rating: 96.1
A national poll of 4000 residents voted Sydney Australia's least livable city because of its overcrowded commuter trains and traffic jams. Sydney's slowly been making its way up on this list however after staying in the ninth spot in 2008 and 2009.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 91.7
Infrastructure: 96.4
Overall rating: 96.2
Quality of one's own neighbourhood is very important to Helsinkians according to study by the University of Helsinki, combine that with excellent healthcare and infrastructure and it makes Helsinki a very attractive place to be. Helsinki's overall 2008 score of 96.9 dropped to 96.2 in 2009 and has stayed at that level since.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 96.4
Overall rating: 96.6
Calgary has held the same 96.6 score since 2008 and has been in the top 10 since then too.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 89.3
Overall rating: 97.2
Toronto has scored 97.2 since 2009 and sits tight in fourth position, but its infrastructure score is the lowest in the top 10.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100
Overall rating: 97.4
Vienna slipped from second to third on this year's list and its overall score dropped 0.5 points too.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 100
Overall rating: 97.5
Though Melbourne's overall score remained 97.5 since the last year it was bumped up to second position this year and the city's culture and environment was ranked better than Vienna's.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Healthcare: 100
Education: 100
Infrastructure: 96.4
Overall rating: 98
Vancouver continues to be the best city to live in but its overall score has dropped from 98.8 in 2008 to 98 this year. The city's infrastructure score is lower than many on the top 10 though.
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.