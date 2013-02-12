These Were The 10 Most-Liked Facebook Brand Posts In January

Photo: Walmart Facebook
Brands are constantly scrambling to get fans to engage in their original content on Facebook. While major ad dollars can be thrown into social media campaigns, January’s 10 most-liked posts from advertisers were cheap and simple.This is particularly noteworthy because January was the month that advertisers pulled out all the big guns for their Super Bowl campaigns.
While none of the Super Bowl ad teasers made the top 10 list, a Walmart post of a passed out dog — which has little or nothing to do with its brand message — was Liked more than 150,000 times.
Research from Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands for social media activity in real time, shows that sometimes it’s the simplest posts that get the most Likes.
10. This BMW post doesn't try to pull any tricks. Simply featuring the BWM M3 DTM, this Facebook post got 125,274 Likes by the end of January.
9. Intel hit it big with a post that framed its laptop's cool technology with an incredibly visually stimulating backdrop. This got 131,179 Likes.
8. Tiffany & Co. knows that diamonds are a Facebook fan's best friend. This simple, pre-Valentine's Day post got 136,242 Likes by the end of January.
7. Oreo is notoriously good at social media. This 141,044-Likes post shows a creative way to dunk a cookie.
5. Sure this post of an exhausted dog has little to do with Walmart's brand messaging, but 156,069 people did engage with and Like the post.
4. Dogs win again. This Entirely Pets post got more than 161,780 Likes. About 840K more, and the kids get a puppy.
1. Disney almost always comes out on top with its simple and nostalgic Facebook posts. This hakuna matata photo got 327,817 Likes by the end of January.
