These Were The 10 Most-Liked Facebook Brand Posts In January

Bet you can’t guess which brand posted this photo.

Photo: Walmart Facebook

Brands are constantly scrambling to get fans to engage in their original content on Facebook. While major ad dollars can be thrown into social media campaigns, January’s 10 most-liked posts from advertisers were cheap and simple.This is particularly noteworthy because January was the month that advertisers pulled out all the big guns for their Super Bowl campaigns.



While none of the Super Bowl ad teasers made the top 10 list, a Walmart post of a passed out dog — which has little or nothing to do with its brand message — was Liked more than 150,000 times.

Research from Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands for social media activity in real time, shows that sometimes it’s the simplest posts that get the most Likes.

