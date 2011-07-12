The 19 Most-Liked Companies In America

Photo: www.flickr.com
Although consumer ratings don’t show up on any balance sheet, sooner or later customer satisfaction will decide the fate of a company.At one extreme, Apple claims ranks of rabidly devoted customers, as reflected in a high score on the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
At the other extreme, the mere mention of companies like Time Warner and Bank of America inspires anger in many current and former customers — and these are among the lowest rated companies.
ACSI rates companies based on thousands of consumer satisfaction surveys.
Companies that compete at the retail level tend to have higher ratings. “In industries, like the food or clothing sector, the competition is huge,” ACSI’s David VanAmburg told us. “They bend over backwards to make customers happy, because they have to.”
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
The creator of the most famous candy bars -- Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Skittles and M&Ms -- raked in $30 billion in revenues in 2010 and was ranked #6 in Forbes list of largest private companies in America in 2009.
The company is known for its secrecy and excellency in training managers, even re-branding themselves as 'Mars -- The Ultimate Business School.'
In 2007, it entered the pet care sector when they purchased Doane Petcare Company, the distributor of popular pet food brands such as Pedigree and whiskas.
In 2008, it joined forces with Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated and purchased Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, the world's largest chewing gum producer.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
When Lexus management set out to redefine the meaning of luxury, they did it so well, a book was written about how well the company established itself as a leader in consumer satisfaction.
In the late 1980s, Lexus received complaints from two car owners from different parts of the country about a cruise control glitch. Since there were only two complaints, the company could have quietly fixed the cars, but in order to establish a high-level of service beyond any other, Lexus recalled every LS 400 ever sold.
When the cars were returned to their owners, they were washed, detailed, contained a full tank of gas and included a gift placed on the driver's seat.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
In April 2011, Dr. Pepper Snapple's first quarter profits yielded a net income of $114 million, or $0.50 a share, toppling the Wall Street-Journal's estimates. The company has reported revenues of $1.33 billion.
Made an independent company in 2008, DPS owns some of the biggest names in beverages -- Dr. Pepper, A&W Root Beer, Country Time, 7 Up, Hawaiian Punch and Sunkist.
In 2010, the company outlined a five-year plan to target environmental sustainability, health and wellness, philanthropy, workplace environment and ethical sourcing.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
For two hundred years, Colgate-Palmolive has been successfully producing and distributing soaps, detergents and dental hygiene products.
In March 2011, Colgate-Palmolive announced it will acquire Sanex -- the manufacturer of Unilever -- for $940 million in order to expand its focus in the oral care, personal care and pet nutrition business.
In 2007, the company had a brief recall encounter when a certain chemical was found in some 5-ounce toothpaste tubes. The company claimed the tubes were counterfeit.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100
The success behind UPS comes down to one crucial formula -- how hard the hourly workers are pushed. At one time, they were reportedly timed and rated, which also resulted in numerous strikes throughout the years.
In 2001, 'In Good Company' was published crediting the company's success as a result of the trust and sense of community UPS has created.
The company's consumer satisfaction ratings has increased by 3.7 per cent since the previous year.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
VFC -- the world's largest apparel company -- raked in $1.9 billion in revenues at the end of the first quarter 2011.
Their five-year financial plan is to have continuous annual 10 per cent revenue growth with 40 per cent of those revenues coming from international markets by 2015.
The company recently announced it will include Timberland (TBL), a global footwear and apparel company, in its family consisting of more than 30 brands, including The North Face, Wrangler and Vans.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 85/100 (2010)
Since 1939, Sara Lee Corp. has been providing frozen goods to consumers under the slogan 'Everybody doesn't like something, but nobody doesn't like Sara Lee.'
In 2011, the company split into two smaller, public companies -- the North American company will focus on meats and frozen desserts whereas the international one will focus on coffee and baked goods.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 86/100 (2010)
As the largest chocolate manufacturer in North America, Hershey has been criticised for its lack of transparency in the origins of its cocoa and resistance to adopting fair trade policies.
Throughout the years, Hershey has acquired and retained rights to distribute some of the biggest candy names including Nestle, Kit Kat, Candbury creme eggs and Twizzlers.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 86/100 (2010)
To push consumer satisfaction to the extreme, residents living in the states of Washington or Oregon will get one year of auto insurance for free if they purchase a new 2010, 2011 or 2012 GM product before Sept. 6.
When GM filed for bankruptcy in 2009, Cadillac immediately distanced itself from the stigma bankruptcy often creates by erasing the GM name from all its advertisements and dealerships.
In 2008, Cadillac downsized the engines in some of its cars when consumers voiced a smaller engine was preferred.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 86/100 (2010)
In May 2011, BMW emerged as the leader in premium car sales with an increase in 19 per cent in sales compared to the previous year and beating Audi and Mercedes.
Since the financial crisis, BMW has invested primarily in its smaller models -- Mini and X3 -- based on research that car owners have downsized their automobiles.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 86/100 (2010)
The strategy behind the mega technology brand is consumer satisfaction. Based on a Wall Street-Journal report, employee training focuses more on service rather than sales. Even bad news is to be delivered with caution: Geniuses at the Genius Bar are trained to say 'as it turns out' instead of 'unfortunately.'
Moreover, it's fun to go to visit and use products for free at the architecturally-stunning Apple Stores.
Apple's consumer satisfaction rating is the highest its been in the past 15 years.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 86/100 (2010)
To get involved with environmental issues, Clorox introduced a green line of cleaning products in 2008.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 87/100 (2010)
In the beginning, Amazon was not profitable but their strategy eventually paid off -- the company now dominates the market with its logistics and infrastructure delivering almost every-possible-sellable product.
Amazon uses data stored on customers to recommend products, a strategy later adopted by Netflix.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 88/100 (2010)
Founded in 1869, the Heinz brand has become a phenomenon through its ketchup.
In 2010, Heinz's emerging markets in China, Indonesia, Latin America and Russia generated 30 per cent of the company's total sales growth and 15 per cent of total sales.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 88/100
In 2010, Buick introduced the LaCrosse -- its new line of premium vehicles to compete with luxury cars, such as Lexus.
The full-size 2012 Buick LaCrosse will offer a stop-start feature called eAssist that will save consumers gas money by automatically shutting off the engine when the car is sitting in traffic.
According to the Energy Department, idling consumes approximately 17.2 per cent of a vehicle's fuel.
There has been no change in the company's satisfaction ratings since the previous year.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 89/100 (2010)
Part of the Ford Motor Company and named after President Lincoln, Lincoln automobiles are the essential all-American cars.
In order to promote Lincoln as a more upscale brand, Ford is seeking to differentiate itself from Lincoln cars not only in design but also in technology, including features such as adjustable suspension system, different engines and upgraded all-wheel drive.
Lincoln's consumer satisfaction ratings is the highest its been in the past 15 years.
Rating provided by ACSI.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.