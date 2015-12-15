Here are the most conservative and liberal towns in America, according to one key measurement

Crowdpac, a company working toward more transparency and widespread participation in campaign finance, used decades of campaign-finance reports from the Federal Election Commission to find out how liberal or conservative various donors are.

The company has a scoring system that evaluates where politicians and campaign donors fall on the left-right spectrum based on who is donating to whom and officials’ voting records.

Liberal donors will donate to liberal candidates; conservatives running for office will seek out conservative donors. By tracking the relationships between donors and candidates, Crowdpac was able to assign an ideology score to candidates and donors alike.

Crowdpac shared lists of the most liberal and conservative US towns with at least 6,000 residents and at least 10 donors. Crowdpac has also created a tool that lets you see how liberal or conservative your hometown is using their scoring system.

Here are the 10 most conservative and liberal towns in America:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.