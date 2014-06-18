Here Are The Most Liberal And Most Conservative Towns In Each State

The map above shows the most liberal and most conservative towns in each state in the U.S.

Political data analytics company Clarity Campaign Labs provided the underlying data to Business Insider. It compiled the information to create an online tool that was released Tuesday and was designed to help web users identify the community in each state that most closely matches their political views.

Clarity Campaign Labs used its national models and the Co-Op voter file from SmartVAN to make the tool. It analyses users’ political views based on seven identifiers and asks them whether they apply:

I identify with the Democrats more so than the Republicans. Abortion should be legal and accessible to all women. I attend religious services regularly. Climate change is an immediate concern that must be addressed. There should be more restrictions on purchasing and carrying guns. The government should reduce the deficit primarily by raising taxes rather than cutting services. I prefer urban areas.

According to Clarity, the questions about urban areas and church attendance were not included in the score used to indicate whether a community was liberal or conservative. Aside from those two questions, indicating agreement with any of the other queries was considered liberal.

You can use Clarity’s online tool to find the communities that most closely reflect your values here.

This story was originally published on June 18, 2014 at 9:23 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.