102 out of 175 people arrested in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake shooting have been out-of-towners, police say

David Goldman/AP Photo Crowds clash with police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the second night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

102 out of the 175 people arrested in Kenosha since protests began over the shooting of Jacob Blake were not from the city, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen from Antioch, Illinois charged with two killings in the unrest, is among that number.

The out-of-town people arrested came from 44 different cities, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported Kenosha Police as saying.

It is unclear which of the remaining arrests have been of those protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake and which are of counter-protesters.

The figures, issued on Sunday August 31, include people from 44 different cities, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported police as saying.

This includes Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who has been charged with killing two people during the unrest.

Police said they seized 20 weapons, and have made 69 arrests linked to curfew violations, according to Fox 29.

They also cited burglary, carrying concealed weapons and possession of a controlled substance, as reasons for arrests.

The city is reeling from more than a week of unrest that since the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in an attempted arrest on August 23. Blake’s injuries mean that he may never walk again.

The protests decrying Blake’s shooting – which is under investigation by Wisconsin state officials – came against a backdrop of nationwide Black Lives Matter activism sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The National Guard was deployed the day after Blake’s shooting to help police contain the unrest. Numerous businesses have been burned and Kenosha’s municipal equipment, such as garbage trucks and other vehicles, have suffered some $US2 million of damage, according to local newspaper the Kenosha News.

The city’s Mayor John Antaramian has requested $US30 million in state aid to cover the cost of damage to the city, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

AP Photo/Morry Gash A firefighter is seen near a burnt out truck near the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

17-year-old Rittenhouse, who is from Antioch, Illinois, was among a number of armed civilians who attempted to stand guard over local businesses during the unrest on August 25.

He has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three people – two of whom died of their wounds.

It is not clear what proportion of the arrests have been of people protesting, and what proportions is of those counter-protesting or attempting to protect businesses.

The press conference announcing the arrest numbers was organised in preparation for President Donald Trump’s Tuesday visit to the city, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported Miskinis as saying.

