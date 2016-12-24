The 9 most interesting words I learned in 2016

Matt Cardy/Getty Images I love reading — and writing down new words.

As an editor at Business Insider, I spend all day reading and writing … and then reading and writing some more.

So it’s no surprise that I’m a nerd when it comes to words.

Whenever I stumble across an unfamiliar word or phrase, I look it up and write it down in my planner, creating a log of all the new terms I’ve learned over the course of the year. (Like I said, nerd.)

I’m sure I’m not the only one out there with a propensity for learning and digesting new words, so I’m sharing my favourites from 2016 with the hope you’ll find them as fun as I do.

Don’t let me nerd out alone:

Milquetoast: A very timid, unassertive, spineless person, especially one who is easily dominated or intimidated

A very timid, unassertive, spineless person, especially one who is easily dominated or intimidated Gaslighting: To cause someone to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation

To cause someone to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation Kismet: Fate, destiny

Fate, destiny Beaucoup: Many, numerous, much (it’s the same in English as in its original French)

Many, numerous, much (it’s the same in English as in its original French) Maladroit: Unskillful, awkward, bungling, tactless

Unskillful, awkward, bungling, tactless Profligate: Recklessly extravagant or wasteful

Recklessly extravagant or wasteful Malfeasance: Wrongdoing by a public official

Wrongdoing by a public official Aspersion: An attack on the reputation of someone or something

An attack on the reputation of someone or something Cenote: A deep natural well or sinkhole (I discovered this word recently, when my colleagues used it beautifully in an article about eating at Trump Grill restaurant in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.)

