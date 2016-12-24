The 9 most interesting words I learned in 2016

Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesI love reading — and writing down new words.
As an editor at Business Insider, I spend all day reading and writing … and then reading and writing some more.
So it’s no surprise that I’m a nerd when it comes to words.
Whenever I stumble across an unfamiliar word or phrase, I look it up and write it down in my planner, creating a log of all the new terms I’ve learned over the course of the year. (Like I said, nerd.)
I’m sure I’m not the only one out there with a propensity for learning and digesting new words, so I’m sharing my favourites from 2016 with the hope you’ll find them as fun as I do.
Don’t let me nerd out alone:
- Milquetoast: A very timid, unassertive, spineless person, especially one who is easily dominated or intimidated
- Gaslighting: To cause someone to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation
- Kismet: Fate, destiny
- Beaucoup: Many, numerous, much (it’s the same in English as in its original French)
- Maladroit: Unskillful, awkward, bungling, tactless
- Profligate: Recklessly extravagant or wasteful
- Malfeasance: Wrongdoing by a public official
- Aspersion: An attack on the reputation of someone or something
- Cenote: A deep natural well or sinkhole (I discovered this word recently, when my colleagues used it beautifully in an article about eating at Trump Grill restaurant in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.)
NOW WATCH: Navy SEALs share a law of combat that can help you succeed in business
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.