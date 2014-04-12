How 'The Most Interesting Man In The World' Stole Women From Warren Beatty

For more than 50 years, actor Jonathan Goldsmith worked as a journeyman actor before landing his iconic role as "The Most Interesting Man In The World." The Dos Equis spokesperson accumulated hundreds of credits in movies and television shows. During a visit to his farmhouse in rural Vermont, Goldsmith regaled us with stories about his run-ins with Hollywood legends such as Dustin Hoffman, John Wayne, and Warren Beatty.
