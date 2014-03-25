Here's Who 'The Most Interesting Man In The World' Thinks Is The Most Interesting Man In The World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video We recently visited actor Jonathan Goldsmith at his farmhouse in Vermont. Goldsmith is best known for his iconic role as "The Most Interesting Man in the World" in the popular Dos Equis ad campaign. He revealed to BI Video the four qualities that he thinks makes a person really interesting. According to him, it's all about the perfect mix of curiosity, philanthropy, gentleness and humility. We also asked Goldsmith who he thought is the world's most interesting man. His answer may surprise you.

