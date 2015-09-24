This is what 'The Most Interesting Man in the World' is really like

We spent the day with actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who became a pop culture icon through his role as “The Most Interesting Man in the World” for Dos Equis. Goldsmith invited us to his country home in Vermont to reveal how he got the role and talk about his long career as a journeyman actor in Hollywood.

After the interview, Goldsmith gave us a tour of his beautiful, rustic property. This is when we really got to see the real man behind the “Most Interesting Man in the World.”

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

