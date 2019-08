Dos Equis released its final ad featuring actor Jonathan Goldsmith as “The Most Interesting Man in the World.” Goldsmith began playing the role in 2006.

We asked 77-year-old Goldsmith about his greatest life lessons and advice on how to be happy and successful in the face of adversity.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

