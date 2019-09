From explosives to LEGO bricks to actual human tears, artists in 2014 stepped away from traditional mediums to showcase their talents.

Here are 7 of the most unique exhibits that were on display this year.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.