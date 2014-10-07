The Most Popular Vacation Spots In The World, According To Instagram

For some people, one of the best parts of going on vacation is bragging about it on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

HotelsCombined found the most Instagrammed vacation destinations around the world this year by looking at which destinations had the most #vacation hashtags on Instagram.

New York City was the most popular vacation destination, with 1,181 #vacation hashtags. This makes sense, as the city is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, with about 55 million visitors last year. Times Square was the most popular spot to take Instagram pictures within the city, followed by Central Park and then the Empire State Building.

London (1,018 hashtags) and Las Vegas (960 hashtags) came in right behind New York. Most of the top 15 destinations are perennial favourites, like Orlando, Barcelona, and Paris, but there were a few surprises: Moscow ranked at No. 8 with 675 tags, and Jakarta, Indonesia, ranked at No. 12 with 568 tags.

Here’s the full infographic:

