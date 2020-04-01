These Trans Day of Visibility before-and-after transition posts show how happy people are when they become who they are supposed to be

@pranaboyy / Twitter Transgender people have been sharing their pre and post transition photos.

Transgender people have been sharing their pre and post-transition photos on social media for International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The images celebrate both those who have been through their journey and people who are just starting to question their gender identity.

It can be painful for transgender people to revisit the past, but many share their photos to show anyone who might be struggling that things can and do get better.

March 31 marked International Transgender Day of Visibility, and many trans people shared photos of before and after their transitions on social media with the hashtag #TDOV.

Twitter is now filled with images that celebrate and support trans people – both those who have already been through their own personal journeys and those who are just starting to question their gender identity.

“TDOV is a day that means a lot to the trans community in general,” Leah, who shared her own photos, told Insider. “It represents our personal struggles for our authenticity and to show others that we exist. We are out there. We’re your cashiers, your wait staff, your doctors, your lawyers and so much more.”

Leah said she posts because she wants to show people who might not be out yet that things do get better.

“It can take time, but it does get better!” she said.

Today we mark #TransDayOfVisibility, a day which stands for equality and to mark our personal battles for authenticity. What a difference 5 years makes. From a depressed husk of a human who was constantly forcing smiles, to a happy fulfilled woman ☺️???? pic.twitter.com/44c0pgNYCm — ???????????????? ♀ (@LeahAmelia1) March 31, 2020

There are tons of #TDOV posts on Twitter and Instagram. Here is a handful of them.

Today is #TransDayOfVisibility so here's me being trans. Proud of this journey, and finally happy. pic.twitter.com/niIj9D0jys — Jamie Raines ???? (@jammi_dodger94) March 31, 2020

I already posted but it’s #tdov and I like attention pic.twitter.com/aCLkSrxMy7 — Tumblr Hasbeen (@sleepygaybitch) April 1, 2020

#TDOV 2012 vs. 2020. I am so proud of myself and owe everything to our elders that fought to be heard. Thinking about Marsha and Sylvia today. pic.twitter.com/wWiXr0OUql — ryan (@pranaboyy) April 1, 2020

#TDOV Becoming me was the best decision I ever made, almost 3 years on T✌???? pic.twitter.com/DJHI6Alusf — ????ryan???? (@rytray13) March 31, 2020

The greatest on-going journey I have ever set on was the one where I gave myself permission to be myself! It has open me to be able to love myself for the first time. It's a life long journey with many obstacles & struggles, but it's a life changing and I have no regrets #TDOV pic.twitter.com/ne80V6jGpL — ???? Izzi ???? (@ArtistIzzy) March 31, 2020

Instagram got my sappy caption so I’ll keep it short and sweet here. Happy #tdov my fellow tran knees ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nwL0KEbteK — Tumblr Hasbeen (@sleepygaybitch) March 31, 2020

Beautiful me, pre-transition vs. Beautiful me, 3 years on hormones ???? Whether you choose/are able to transition or not, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL & YOU ARE VALID. #TransDayOfVisibility #TransIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/nf1mf0pyBj — Sidnee (@sidneemeow) March 31, 2020

With or without transition, you are still valid ???? #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/gNtZDGgLni — Nam (@oneandonlynam) March 31, 2020

2016 vs 2020

guess who is happier ? joyeuse journée de la visibilité trans à tous.te.s mes adelphes, je vous ❤️#TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/UsWkwBc8wA — soft bitch ???? (@RoxannePizza) March 31, 2020

today is #TransDayOfVisibility ! a day to celebrate the strength & diversity in this community. • we come in ALL shapes and sizes. • we deserve respect, acceptance and LOVE; & to be seen/heard. • we deserve to be treated EQUAL. TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.#TDOV pic.twitter.com/H0OoOaE7yc — hunter (@backtrvck) March 31, 2020

One of the most important messages from celebrating TDOV is that all trans people are valid, whether or not they have been through their transition.

Sharing old photos can be painful for trans people because often pre-transition memories are paired with looking back on struggles they had with coming out, mental health, and anxieties over acceptance. So understandably, some choose to keep their former identities hidden to the wider public.

For others, like Leah, remembering how much these kinds of posts helped her overpower any worries. Back then, Leah thought to herself: “Wow, they’re so pretty, I really want to look like them someday.”

“It can be difficult to share those photos but I see it as something that could help a scared or lonely pre-transition person,” she said. “It’s only one photo, but maybe it will help someone out there to feel less alone or less scared, knowing that there’s a whole community out there for them.”

