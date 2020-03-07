8 inspiring and uplifting Dr. Seuss quotes to get you through hard times

James L. Amos / Contributor / Getty Images Dr. Seuss is remembered for his rhyming, colourful children’s books, including ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘The Lorax.’

Famed children’s author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel – who wrote under the pen name “Dr. Seuss” – was born on March 2, 1904. The date has been designated “Dr. Seuss Day” in American schools.

Throughout his life, Dr. Seuss wrote uplifting books, despite facing hardships, including a prolonged illness and his first wife’s suicide.

During such turbulent times, fans can look to Dr. Seuss’ work as a source of inspiration. In his honour, we collected some of the author’s most hopeful sayings.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Honouring Dr. Seuss couldn’t have come at a better time.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, who wrote more than 60 children’s books under the pen name “Dr. Seuss,” was born on March 2, 1904. The date is celebrated nationwide to honour the author’s timeless and uplifting work.

As we face increasingly turbulent times, with the spread of the coronavirus and other challenging events, we might need his simple, hopeful aphorisms more than ever.

The author of such classics as “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Cat in the Hat,” remained positive throughout his own personal hardships. He endured a prolonged illness and his first wife died by suicide.

Geisel, who died in 1991, didn’t have his own children, but saw entertaining young people as his calling.

“You have ’em, and I’ll entertain ’em,” he is remembered to have said.

Here are 8 of Dr. Seuss’ most inspiring quotes.

“Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”― Dr. Seuss, “Happy Birthday to You!”

Wikimedia Commons

“You’re off to Great Places!Today is your day!Your mountain is waiting,So… get on your way!”― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Vince Bucci/GettyImages

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”― Dr. Seuss, “The Lorax”

John Bryson / Contributor / Getty

“Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think”

Gene Lester / Contributor / Getty Images

“You’ll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut.” ― Dr. Seuss, “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”

Gene Lester / Contributor / Getty Images

“Don’t give up. I believe in you all. A person’s a person. No matter how small.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

Christopher Polk / Contributor / Getty Images

“On and on you will hike. And I know you’ll hike far and face up to your problems whatever they are.” ― Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Mark Kauffman / Contributor / Getty Images

“So, open your mouth, lad! For every voice counts!”― Dr. Seuss, “Horton Hears a Who!”

John Bryson / Contributor / Getty Images

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.