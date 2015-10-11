The 15 most insane 'art cars' at this year's Burning Man

People’s annual Burning Man outfits can be so outlandish, they tend to outshine everything else.

But now that the Playa has been cleared, it’s the perfect time to look back at Burning Man’s most out-of-this-world art cars.

Photographer Tomas Loewy is a habitual burner who shoots amazing photos of the event every year and has released a book of his photography. He shared some of his best photos of art cars over the years with Tech Insider.

Art cars are designed by burners from all over the country, Loewy said, and they usually become the unofficial mascots of their owners’ camps. Attendees are welcome to climb into the art cars and check them out up close.

Keep reading to see Loewy’s coolest photos of Burning Man art cars.

This art car is designed to look like the Cheshire Cat from 'Alice in Wonderland.' It appeared at Burning Man in 2013 and 2014. Tomas Loewy Here's a phone with wheels, with two burners hanging out on top. Tomas Loewy This yacht car fits dozens of burners on top. Tomas Loewy This giant bee attracted plenty of fans. Tomas Loewy This dragon is one of the biggest art cars we've seen. Tomas Loewy This dinosaur car is Flintstones-esque. Tomas Loewy This one is shaped like a building. Tomas Loewy This rubber duck art car was one of the biggest attractions at Burning Man 2008. Tomas Loewy Many of the cars, like this flamingo-shaped vehicle, light up at night. Tomas Loewy This car is shaped like a deep-sea angler fish. Tomas Loewy This robotic go-cart looks like something out of Mad Max. Tomas Loewy This aeroplane vehicle seems to be missing a few parts. Tomas Loewy Here's an ornate version of a classic car. Tomas Loewy This art car is modelled after a double-decker bus from London. Tomas Loewy

