The 15 most insane 'art cars' at this year's Burning Man

People’s annual Burning Man outfits can be so outlandish, they tend to outshine everything else.
But now that the Playa has been cleared, it’s the perfect time to look back at Burning Man’s most out-of-this-world art cars.
Photographer Tomas Loewy is a habitual burner who shoots amazing photos of the event every year and has released a book of his photography. He shared some of his best photos of art cars over the years with Tech Insider.
Art cars are designed by burners from all over the country, Loewy said, and they usually become the unofficial mascots of their owners’ camps. Attendees are welcome to climb into the art cars and check them out up close.
Keep reading to see Loewy’s coolest photos of Burning Man art cars.
This art car is designed to look like the Cheshire Cat from 'Alice in Wonderland.' It appeared at Burning Man in 2013 and 2014.
