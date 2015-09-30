These are the 18 most innovative finance startups booming in Europe right now

London has become a booming colossus for financial and fintech startups, with many of the $US1 billion “unicorns” in the sector now in the British capital.

There are other pockets of Europe where financial startups also seem to thrive.

Many of these companies are working at the intersection of tech and finance. Some are aiming to market a product to everyone, some just to businesses, and some to the biggest banks and financial institutions.

What’s common among all the companies is that they’re actively making their own markets, fulfilling demand where there previously might have been none – especially since the financial crisis in 2008. But they’re all offering something new, exciting, and financially promising.

