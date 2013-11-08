The Most Inspiring Innovators And Entrepreneurs Under 40

This editorial feature, listing the 40 most inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs under 40, is sponsored by Chivas.

Birchbox Katie Beauchamp (left) and Hayley Barna (right), co-founders of beauty startup Birchbox.

We’re constantly amazed by revolutionary new companies, products, and ideas

–especially when they’re launched by young people.

We found the most inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs under the age of 40.

Whether they’re in finance, tech, sports, entertainment, media, science, food, or retail, these people are introducing amazing new products and ideas and shaking up their industries forever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.