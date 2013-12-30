Here Are The 10 Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2013

Some may say 2013 was a lost year for tech.
We disagree.
There were several cool things that launched this year that helped innovate the stuff we love to use. Let’s take a look at the most innovative gadgets that came out this year.
HTC's flagship phone, the One, proved Android phones could have both brains and beauty.
While most Android phones are made out of cheap-feeling plastic, the One is made out of all metal and glass. It was our favourite Android phone of 2013 and set the bar much higher for its competitors like Samsung and LG.
The Pebble was one of the most successful Kickstarter projects in history. It proved that the public has an appetite for smart watches that sync with your phone and alert you to incoming texts, emails, etc.
The Pebble works with iPhones and Android phones and has a power-saving black and white display that can last for days.
Since the Pebble's launch in early 2013, several other smart watches have popped up, included Samsung's Galaxy Gear, which got pretty bad reviews.
Apple's newest MacBook Air may look the same on the outside, but it's the inside that truly counts.
The latest MacBook Air has one of Intel's new Haswell processors, which are incredibly fast without using a lot of power. In fact, the 13-inch model can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.
Amazon's newest tablet, the Kindle Fire HDX, is a decent choice if you don't mind relying on Amazon's own services for apps, movies, and music.
But the real innovation comes from Mayday, a video chat feature that lets you speak with an Amazon representative whenever you want.
The Mayday reps can help you learn how to use your tablet and answer any questions you may have. It's much easier than taking a trip to the store for help.
The Moto X is Motorola's first major phone release since Google bought the company. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the best phones you can buy that runs Google's Android operating system.
What makes the Moto X innovative is its array of useful features built on top of Android. For example, you can pick up your phone when it's asleep and get a quick glance of how many new texts, emails, Facebook notifications, etc. you have waiting for you.
The gorgeous Chromebook Pixel is Google's top-of-the-line laptop computer. It has a stunning metallic body and a super-sharp touchscreen. It's the first device that truly proved the potential of Google's Chrome operating system for computers.
The iPhone 5S is the first smartphone to get the fingerprint sensor right.
Apple calls the sensor Touch ID and built it into the home button. All you have to do is lightly place your finger on top of it to unlock your phone. You don't even need a passcode.
FitBit's newest activity tracker, the FitBit Force, is the best device you can buy in the category. It has a minimal, sporty design so you won't feel like a giant nerd wearing it. It also comes with great software for your phone that can track your steps, sleep patterns, and calorie intake.
Whether you think Bitcoin is the future of currency or just a volatile commodity, everyone can agree that you had a chance to make a lot of money if you were able to hoard enough of the crypto currency.
The KnC Jupiter is a computer that's the most powerful Bitcoin miner on the planet. It can print one Bitcoin every three days. Most miners take about two months. Cha-ching!
