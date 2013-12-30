Here Are The 10 Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2013

The Pebble was one of the most successful Kickstarter projects in history. It proved that the public has an appetite for smart watches that sync with your phone and alert you to incoming texts, emails, etc.

The Pebble works with iPhones and Android phones and has a power-saving black and white display that can last for days.

Since the Pebble's launch in early 2013, several other smart watches have popped up, included Samsung's Galaxy Gear, which got pretty bad reviews.