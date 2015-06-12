The most innovative company in the world - as ranked by patents - isn't actually Apple

Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook

It is frequently said that Apple is the most innovative company on earth because its staff file more patents than any other company. Some years, that is actually true.

But not any more. This year, there are 10 companies that have filed more patents than Apple.

Sqoop indexes new patent applications and grants as they are published by the United States Patent Office. It has pulled together a list of the companies that have applied for the most patents, and received the most grants, from the USPTO so far this year.

What is surprising is that while Apple is often lauded for its innovation, it isn’t applying for, or being granted, the most patents.

IBM has been granted the most patents this year, having won 3,059 at the end of May. (Yes, that IBM, the big, old, enterprise tech company that everyone thought was being left in the dust by the newcomers of Silcon valley.)

Samsung comes second, with 3,052 patents granted. That will help the company fight the myth that it merely copies Apple.

Canon is third with 1,782.

Apple is at No.11, having been granted 780 patents this year, and Google is at No.5, followed by Sony and Microsoft.

Here are the top 40 companies by number of patents granted in 2015:

1. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) — 3059 2. Samsung — 3052 3. Canon Kabushiki Kaisha — 1782 4. LG — 1263 5. Google — 1083 6. Sony Corporation — 1074 7. Microsoft — 1037 8. Qualcomm Incorporated — 1034 9. Kabushiki Kaisha Toshiba — 1022 10. Panasonic — 896 11. Apple — 780 12. General Electric Company — 730 13. Intel Corporation — 711 14. Ricoh Company — 695 15. Seiko Epson Corporation — 625 16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company — 620 17. Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha — 613 18 Fujitsu Limited — 570 19. GM Global Technology Operations — 542 20 Hewlett-Packard Development Company — 531 21. Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson — 509 22. Brother Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha — 486 23. BlackBerry — 461 24. Broadcom Corporation — 454 25. Semiconductor Energy Laboratory — 451 26 Robert Bosch GmbH — 436 27. Honda Motor Co. — 417 28. Sharp Kabushiki Kaisha — 410 29 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. — 408 30. Amazon Technologies — 391 31. The Boeing Company — 391 32 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft — 388 33 — Micron Technology, Inc. 371 34. Covidien LP — 370 35. Ford Global Technologies — 359 36 Cisco Technology — 353 37 AT&T Intellectual Property — 351 38. Nec Corporation — 336 39. Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute — 327 4o. SK Hynix Inc. — 323

But Samsung has actually applied for the most patents in 2015, coming in at No.1 on Sqoop’s list with 2,487. IBM is at No.2, having applied for 1,764, and Toshiba is at No.3 with 989.

On this list, Apple is all the way down at No.23, having only applied for 279 patents up until the end of May 2015.

Here are the top 40 companies by number of patents applied for in 2015:

1. Samsung — 2487 2. International Business Machines Corporation — 1764 3. Kabushiki Kaisha Toshiba — 989 4. LG — 856 5. General Electric Company — 664 6. Qualcomm Incorporated — 617 7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company — 561 8. Sony Corporation — 528 9. Hyundai Motor Company — 514 10. Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha — 462 11. Google — 439 12. Ford Global Technologies — 437 13. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation — 436 14. Microsoft — 383 15. Fujitsu Limited — 373 16. SK Hynix — 333 17. Ricoh Company — 330 18. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson — 330 19. Hon Hai Precision Industry — 323 20. GM Global Technology Operations — 296 21. Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute — 293 22. FUJIFILM — 282 23. Apple — 279 24. Broadcom Corporation — 252 5. Cisco — 254 26. Xerox Corporation — 254 27. The Boeing Company — 253 28. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft — 243 29. AT&T Intellectual Property — 242 30. Robert Bosch GmbH — 236 31. Sharp Kabushiki Kaisha — 234 32. Honda Motor Co. — 214 33. Fuji Xerox Co. — 213 34. NEC Corporation — 195 35. Oracle International Corporation — 194 36. Wistron Corporation — 193 37. Baker Hughes Incorporated — 193 38. Verizon Patent and Licensing — 161 39. Nvidia Corporation — 161 40. Bank Of America Corporation — 160

NOW WATCH: 5 cool tricks your iPhone can do with the latest iOS update



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.