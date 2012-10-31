The 10 Most Innovative Companies In The World

Max Nisen
Booz & Co. just came out with its annual ranking of the world’s 1000 biggest R&D spenders, which includes a survey of more than 700 senior R&D executives asking them what companies are the most innovative in the world. Only two of those voted most innovative were among the top 10 spenders on research last year. 

Barry Jaruzelski, the Booz senior partner who put the report together, says that over the past eight years, they’ve found “no statistically significant relationship between how much you spend on R&D and how you perform over an extended period of time.” 

10. Amazon

2011 ranking: Not ranked

R&D spending in 2011: $2.9 billion

R&D spend ranking: 48

R&D as a percentage of sales: 6.1 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

8. P&G (tied)

2011 ranking: 8th

R&D spending in 2011: $2 billion

R&D spend ranking: 72

R&D as a percentage of sales: 2.4 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

8. IBM (tied)

2011 ranking: 6th

R&D spending in 2011: $6.3 billion

R&D spend ranking: 17

R&D as a percentage of sales: 5.9 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

7. Toyota

2011 ranking: 9th

R&D Spending in 2011: $9.9 billion

R&D spend ranking: 1

R&D as a percentage of sales: 4.2 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

6. Microsoft

2011 ranking: 5th

R&D Spending in 2011: $9 billion

R&D spend ranking: 5

R&D as a percentage of sales: 12.9 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

5. GE

2011 ranking: 4th

R&D spending in 2011: $4.6 billion

R&D spend ranking: 30

R&D as a percentage of sales: 3.2 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

4. Samsung

2011 ranking: 7th

R&D spending in 2011: $9 billion

R&D spend ranking: 6

R&D as a percentage of sales: 6 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

3. 3M

2011 ranking: 3rd

R&D spending in 2011: $1.6 billion

R&D spend ranking: 86

R&D as a percentage of sales: 5.3 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

2. Google

2011 ranking: 2nd

R&D spending in 2011: $5.2 billion

R&D spend ranking: 26

R&D as a percentage of sales: 13.6 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

1. Apple

2011 ranking: 1st

R&D spending in 2011: $2.4 billion

R&D spend ranking: 53

R&D as a percentage of sales: 2.2 per cent

Source: Booz&Co.

