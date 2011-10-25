The 20 Most Innovative Cities In The World

Boston

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

People can be innovative, companies can be innovative and it turns out cities can be innovative too.Australian consulting firm 2thinknow has released its annual list of the most innovative cities in the world. The ratings consider cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets.



If you’re looking to innovate — in any of its many forms — you might want to move to these cutues,

America boasted a few winners this year. Boston topped the list, with the San Francisco Bay Area coming in second. New York was No. 4.

#20 Sydney, Australia Sydney improved from a rank of #28 last year. Cultural assets: 8 Human infrastructure: 8 Networked markets: 9 Rankings determined by 2thinknow based on cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets. 'Nexus' is the best and requires cities to have the nexus critical for 'multiple economic and social innovation segments.' 'Hub' cities are those with a dominance based on economic and social innovation and 'node' cities performed well across innovation segments but with some imbalances. #19 Barcelona, Spain Barcelona improved from a rank of #26 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 8 Networked markets: 8 #18 Stuttgart, Germany Stuttgart dropped from a rank of #13 last year. Cultural assets: 8 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #17 Melbourne, Australia Melbourne improved from a rank of #19 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 8 #16 Milan, Italy Milan retained the same rating as last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 8 Networked markets: 9 #15 Hong Kong Hong Kong improved from a rank of #18 last year. Cultural assets: 8 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #14 Berlin, Germany Berlin dropped from a rank of #11 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 8 Networked markets: 9 #13 Hamburg, Germany Hamburg dropped from a rank of #10 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #12 Frankfurt, Germany Frankfurt dropped from a rank of #6 last year. Cultural assets: 8 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 10 #11 London, United Kingdom London improved from a rank of #14 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #10 Toronto, Canada Toronto improved from a rank of #12 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #9 Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhagen dropped from a rank of #8 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #8 Lyon, France Lyon improved from a rank of #9 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 8 Networked markets: 10 #7 Munich, Germany Munich improved from a rank of #15 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 10 Networked markets: 9 #6 Amsterdam, Netherlands Amsterdam dropped from a rank of #3 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 10 #5 Vienna, Austria Vienna dropped from a rank of #4 last year. Cultural assets: 10 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 9 #4 New York, United States New York improved from a rank of #5 last year. Cultural assets: 10 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 10 #3 Paris, France Paris dropped from a rank of #2 last year. Cultural assets: 10 Human infrastructure: 9 Networked markets: 10 #2 San Francisco Bay Area, United States San Francisco improved from a rank of #7 last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 10 Networked markets: 10 #1 Boston, United States Boston retained the same rating from last year. Cultural assets: 9 Human infrastructure: 10 Networked markets: 10

