The 20 Most Innovative Cities In The World

People can be innovative, companies can be innovative and it turns out cities can be innovative too.Australian consulting firm 2thinknow has released its annual list of the most innovative cities in the world. The ratings consider cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets.
If you’re looking to innovate — in any of its many forms — you might want to move to these cutues,
America boasted a few winners this year. Boston topped the list, with the San Francisco Bay Area coming in second. New York was No. 4.
Sydney improved from a rank of #28 last year.
Cultural assets: 8
Human infrastructure: 8
Networked markets: 9
Rankings determined by 2thinknow based on cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets. 'Nexus' is the best and requires cities to have the nexus critical for 'multiple economic and social innovation segments.' 'Hub' cities are those with a dominance based on economic and social innovation and 'node' cities performed well across innovation segments but with some imbalances.
Barcelona improved from a rank of #26 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 8
Networked markets: 8
Stuttgart dropped from a rank of #13 last year.
Cultural assets: 8
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Melbourne improved from a rank of #19 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 8
Milan retained the same rating as last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 8
Networked markets: 9
Hong Kong improved from a rank of #18 last year.
Cultural assets: 8
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Berlin dropped from a rank of #11 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 8
Networked markets: 9
Hamburg dropped from a rank of #10 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Frankfurt dropped from a rank of #6 last year.
Cultural assets: 8
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 10
London improved from a rank of #14 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Toronto improved from a rank of #12 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Copenhagen dropped from a rank of #8 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
Lyon improved from a rank of #9 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 8
Networked markets: 10
Munich improved from a rank of #15 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 10
Networked markets: 9
Amsterdam dropped from a rank of #3 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 10
Vienna dropped from a rank of #4 last year.
Cultural assets: 10
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 9
New York improved from a rank of #5 last year.
Cultural assets: 10
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 10
Paris dropped from a rank of #2 last year.
Cultural assets: 10
Human infrastructure: 9
Networked markets: 10
San Francisco improved from a rank of #7 last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 10
Networked markets: 10
Boston retained the same rating from last year.
Cultural assets: 9
Human infrastructure: 10
Networked markets: 10
