30 Women Who Are Changing The World

Late-night TV host

After a February New York Times article about late-night hosts referred to Handler, in parentheses, as 'the only female host in late-night,' she rallied her energy into a Huffington Post essay called 'No One Puts Baby In Parentheses' about what it's really like being a woman in the male-dominated industry of late-night TV.

'I am always asked what it's like to be the only female in a so-called 'boys club,'' she wrote. 'To me, it's never been about being a woman in a man's world; it's been about delivering a consistently funny and entertaining show each night.'

Handler took the emphasis off gender, noting that her intention was not to be the point of the piece, but to question why she, a woman, was the only late-night host whose name was mentioned in parentheses. Handler is known for her refreshing use of humour to challenge hypocrisy and injustices; her article received an equal amount of backlash and applause, but it brought the issue to the forefront, which was her true intention.