The 15 Most Influential Thinkers In Business

Since 2001, the

management ranking organisation Thinkers50has ranked the world’s top 50 thinkers in management every two years, based on online voting from a carefully selected shortlist and the input of a panel of experts.

The organisation seeks to identify those select few business thinkers whose writing, research, and work genuinely influences the way leaders and companies operate.

These thought leaders are evaluated by 10 criteria that measure short-term and long-term influence.

Recent impact, defined as the past two years, is based on the relevancy of their ideas, the rigour of their research, how well they present their ideas, the accessibility of what they produce, and how internationally applicable the ideas are.

The long-term impact, which includes the past 20 years, is based on the originality of the ideas, their effects, how practical they are, if they make real business sense, and their power to inspire.

Last night, in a ceremony billed as “the Oscars of management thinking,” the new ranking was revealed.

