PRESENTING: The 100 Most Influential Tech Women On Twitter

There’s been a lot of talk about how women are underrepresented in the tech world and the voice of tech tends to be more male-centric. Especially when it comes to the Twitter conversation, it can feel a bit XY heavy.
So we decided to put together a list of the female newsmakers in tech, the most influential women that you should be following on Twitter.
With the help of rankings from PeerIndex, we ranked the top most influential female tech tweeters to help you even out your followees.
PeerIndex assigns each user a score of 0-100 by analysing the speed and quantity with which users spot and share their tweets. We’ve included both the overall PI ranking for each tweeter, as well as the specific PI ranking among Twitter users in the tech community.
Occupation: Developer at Nebula Labs
Handle: @christinacaci
Why: This former VC analyst realised coding was where it's at and decided to build cool things on her own. She's currently working on an online education project along with a bunch of other stuff including video messaging app Hoot, Join Startups -- a job board for startups -- and Laisin, a book database.
Tech PI: 64
PI: 65
Occupation: Author, Speaker, Founder of Cybergrrl
Handle: @alizasherman
Why: Sherman started the first woman-owned internet company in the early 1990s and tweets not only tech news but also inspirational messages about life in general.
Tech PI: 64
PI: 69
Occupation: Cofounder of Accelerate Stuttgar and StartUp Stuttgart
Handle: @kathl_fritzsche
Why: A self-proclaimed startup addict, Fritzsche knows what's up in Germany and the global tech world in general.
Tech PI: 65
PI: 49
Occupation: Developer, Founder of Women Who Code
Handle: @SashaLaundy
Why: Laundy knows her coding and reveals some cool new apps, projects, and developing tricks.
Tech PI: 65
PI: 56
Occupation: COO of Tech Cocktail; Founder of thankfulfor.com
Handle: @noreaster
Why: Follow Consalvo to be in the know about cool tech events going on around the country.
Tech PI: 65
PI: 60
Occupation: Founder of Startup Buenos Aires
Handle: @lisabesserman
Why: She's got the beat on South American startups and is always suggesting interesting tweeters to follow.
Tech PI: 66
PI: 45
Occupation: Policy officer for technology for the Greater London Authority
Handle: @MsSaraKelly
Why: Kelly's kind of a big deal in London. She's in charge of making sure tech policy is shipshape and sometimes surveys her followers when creating new policy.
Tech PI: 66
PI: 51
Occupation: General Director of Radio Anatonia
Handle: @anatonia
Why: Seems like this tweeter is all about international internet and software stuff. But only worth the follow if you understand Spanish.
Tech PI: 67
PI: 53
Occupation: Early stage tech investor at Index Ventures
Handle: @ninafaulhaber
Why: London-based Faulhaber is all about retweets, posting job openings, and running.
Tech PI: 67
PI: 55
Occupation: Tech writer for USA Today
Handle: @sarahbuhr
Why: This witty tweeter will direct you to some of the best tech articles of the day.
Tech PI: 67
PI: 61
Occupation: Senior editor at Fortune.com
Handle: @Megan
Why: McCarthy is always chatting with her fellow tech writers about what's going on in the scene.
Tech PI: 67
PI: 69
Occupation: Executive Director of Ushahidi Inc., Chair of World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Data Driven Development
Handle: @afromusing
Why: This rock star is breathing tech into Africa and pushing for more innovation and entrepreneurship on a global level.
Tech PI: 68
PI: 68
Occupation: Community Manager, IDEALondon
Handle: @ThatGirl_Chloe
Why: Nicholls is passionate about startups, social media, tech, and video, and she lets that shine on Twitter.
Tech PI: 69
PI: 54
Occupation: President and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates
Handle: @jhurwitz
Why: This technology strategist loves live tweeting conferences and offers up helpful words of wisdom on big data and cloud computing.
Tech PI: 69
PI: 61
Occupation: Multimedia journalist and project manager
Handle: @vanessaruiz
Why: Ruiz is one to follow if you're a Portugese speaker and interested in the state of journalism. For the rest of us you can always follow her English account at @vanessaruiz_.
Tech PI: 69
PI: 64
Occupation: Director with Intel Capital; Venture Advisor at 500 Startups; adviser to StartX
Handle: @christine
Why: Follow Herron for her random musings on all things tech and startups.
Tech PI: 69
PI: 68
Occupation: PR Director for Runa Capital
Handle: @LilianPertenava
Why: She clearly has good taste since she's always retweeting BI stories.
Tech PI: 70
PI: 61
Occupation: Tech writer for Fortune Magazine
Handle: @jessiwrites
Why: Hempel helps you decide what tech features are worth the read.
Tech PI: 70
PI: 70
Occupation: Host and executive producer of What's Trending
Handle: @shiralazar
Why: This entertaining tweeter gets at everything under the sun. Oh and she was named one of Fast Company's 2011 Most Influential Women in Technology.
Tech PI: 70
PI: 80
Occupation: Deputy Director of Venture Lab at IE Business School
Handle: @LDFleming
Why: She'll introduce you to some really cool tech in Spain.
Tech PI: 73
PI: 57
Occupation: Founder of Good Night Lamp; Interaction designer and product designer
Handle: @iotwatch
Why: This tweeter discusses up and coming hardware, patents, and toys as well as all things design.
Tech PI: 73
PI: 59
Occupation: Early-stage tech VC at Passion Capital
Handle: @eileentso
Why: As is the case with most VCs, Burbidge is in the know when it comes to tech and the startup scene.
Tech PI: 73
PI: 72
Occupation: User experience coach, writer and speaker
Handle: @whitneyhess
Why: Learn about user experience from an expert.
Tech PI: 73
PI: 74
Occupation: CEO of Lady Geek; Author of The Empathy Era & Little Miss Geek
Handle: @belindaparmar
Why: She tweets a lot about how tech brands reach their audiences and is an advocate for women to get more involved in STEM.
Tech PI: 74
PI: 68
Occupation: Game designer and program director at UC Santa Cruz Games & Playable Media MS
Handle: @br
Why: Romero is a must-follow for all gamers.
Tech PI: 74
PI: 73
Occupation: Senior talent acquisition expert at Halock Security Labs
Handle: @HackerHuntress
Why: Follow Adams if you're looking for a job in security and tech.
Tech PI: 76
PI: 65
Occupation: Wall Street Journal technology reporter
Handle: @ShiraOvide
Why: Ovide gets the intersection of tech and finance. Follow her for a better understanding of the market.
Tech PI: 76
PI: 68
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Girls Who Code
Handle: @reshmasaujani
Why: This super star is inspiring more women to code, one tweet at a time.
Tech PI: 76
PI: 72
Occupation: Journalist at CBC News
Handle: @laurenonizzle
Why: This quirky tweeter posts a lot of random stories with some occasional references to tech.
Tech PI: 76
PI: 73
Occupation: CFO at Kraken Comunicación
Handle: @OphCourse
Why: Another Spanish tweeter for ya. She's all about digital culture and technology adoption.
Tech PI: 76
PI: 76
Occupation: Software engineer at Medium
Handle: @_tessr
Why: Rinearson tweets witty comments on the tech world in general and blogging more specifically.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 57
Occupation: Tech reporter for The Washington Post
Handle: @kansasalps
Why: Follow Peterson for her WashPost links and some live tweeting at interesting conferences and talks.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 59
Occupation: CEO of Task Squad; Cofounder of Learning Pool
Handle: @MMaryMcKenna
Why: McKenna is all startup speak, and she's got the beat from the other side of the pond.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 61
Occupation: Senior Features Editor at The Verge
Handle: @laura_june
Why: This kooky tweeter discusses everything from Zelda to the internet to being a mum.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 69
Occupation: Journalist at CNBC
Handle: @JBoorstin
Why: Boorstin is a great retweeter and adds some interesting commentary on the big issues in tech.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 71
Occupation: Founder of Newspepper.com and Techfluff.TV; Video correspondent for The Next Web
Handle: @hermioneway
Why: This tweeter covers everything about startups and tech, including her own creative projects.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 72
Occupation: Owner of SEO Aware; Associate on the community team at Moz
Handle: @SEOAware
Why: Follow Fach to learn about SEO and advertising.
Tech PI: 77
PI: 74
Occupation: Founder/Partner at Nazca Ventures
Handle: @Vanesak
Why: Kolodziej is another Spanish tweeter who occasionally writes in English especially when commenting on American tech companies.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 63
Occupation: CEO of Pencil You In
Handle: @tiffani
Why: Bell has some great retweets along with a fresh voice on minorities in tech.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 63
Occupation: UX Developer at IdentityMine
Handle: @IrisClasson
Why: This energetic tweeter is all about coding. Look out for her tips of the day!
Tech PI: 78
PI: 64
Occupation: Special Advisor and Cofounder at StarVest Partners
Handle: @gianna212
Why: With 28 years in the technology sector under her belt, Sullivan is one to listen to.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 67
Occupation: Working on the CS curriculum for Kahn Academy
Handle: @pamelafox
Why: Along with entertaining and random musings, Fox shares lots of good insight on coding.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 72
Occupation: Deputy reviews editor and senior reviewer at Re/code
Handle: @kabster728
Why: Boehret directs you to some great stories, not only from Re/Code but from around the rest of the internet too.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 75
Occupation: Professor at McGill University; Author of 'Coding Freedom: The Ethics and Aesthetics of Hacking'
Handle: @BiellaColeman
Why: This prof tweets about hacking and the dark side of coding.
Tech PI: 78
PI: 78
Occupation: Product marketing manager at Dell AppAssure
Handle: @gminks
Why: Minks tweets a lot of Dell and complex coding stuff, but she also mixes in some lighter marketing tidbits.
Tech PI: 79
PI: 64
Occupation: Head of technology at the Guardian
Handle: @jemimakiss
Why: She mainly uses Twitter to crowdsource for the Guardian, but follow her and you'll be ahead of the news.
Tech PI: 79
PI: 73
Occupation: Runs The ShoppinQueen
Handle: @geekbabe
Why: Parks has her eye on new devices and apps that will improve the lives of parents and children.
Tech PI: 79
PI: 75
Occupation: Chair of Go On UK; Cofounder of lastminute.com
Handle: @Marthalanefox
Why: Fox has got some great retweets and awesome pictures of her travels.
Tech PI: 79
PI: 77
Occupation: Chief digital officer and deputy secretary for tech for Governor Cuomo
Handle: @rachelhaot
Why: Follow Haot to be in the know about the tech scene in New York.
Tech PI: 79
PI: 79
Occupation: Director of Community Organising at Code for America
Handle: @cbracy
Why: Bracy is always conversing with other big techies and she has a refreshing and funny take on a lot of the issues.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 64
Occupation: Staff technologist at Center for Democracy & Technology
Handle: @runasand
Why: This tweeter asks some great questions about the tech world, often poking into issues like security and legality.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 65
Occupation: Director of customer experience management strategy at Confirmit
Handle: @runasand
Why: Franz will teach you a lot about employee empowerment and customer experience.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 65
Occupation: Author of 'Programming Entity Framework' book series; Runs Vermont.NET User Group
Handle: @julielerman
Why: This coding veteran knows a lot about Microsoft and programming.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 71
Occupation: CTO of Flatiron School
Handle: @SaraJChipps
Why: The witty Chipps tweets about the random stuff of life, with some coding, UI, and girl power thrown in there.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 76
Occupation: VP of communications for true(x) media
Handle: @caro
Why: McCarthy is a frequent tweeter who sometimes hits on tech subjects, especially when live tweeting from conferences.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 77
Occupation: Founder/editor-in-chief of The Information
Handle: @Jessicalessin
Why: Lessin will direct you to lots of great material from The Information along with some live tweeting of big talks and events.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 78
Occupation: New York Times technology reporter
Handle: @jennydeluxe
Why: This tweeter talks tech, social media, and the stuff of life while directing you to interesting Times links.
Tech PI: 80
PI: 87
Occupation: Writer for GigaOM
Handle: @gigastacey
Why: Follow Higginbotham for some good GigaOM links and some articles from other publications as well.
Tech PI: 81
PI: 70
Occupation: Founder of audience.io and tech writer
Handle: @CBM
Why: This tweeter talks apps, startups, and being an entrepreneur.
Tech PI: 81
PI: 70
Occupation: Founder/CEO Savvify; Senior associate at Lucy Cavendish College
Handle: @Dr_Black
Why: Black left school at 16 and after marriage, three kids and a divorce went back to school to learn computer science when she was 20. Now she leads the #techmums movement.
Tech PI: 81
PI: 73
Occupation: Principal researcher at Microsoft Research; Research assistant professor at New York University
Handle: @zephoria
Why: Boyd can teach you a lot about big data and the digital world.
Tech PI: 81
PI: 81
Occupation: Founder of MakeLoveNotPorn and IfWeRanTheWorld; Consultant and coach
Handle: @cindygallop
Why: This quirky tweeter has a unique take on lots of stuff in tech and life in general.
Tech PI: 81
PI: 81
Occupation: Journalist at ReadWrite
Handle: @selenalarson
Why: Larson is always giving her two cents on the hottest thing in tech whether it's Snapchat or the Beats acquisition.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 64
Occupation: Freelance technology journalist and editor
Handle: @marypcbuk
Why: This tweeter knows a lot about tech and hardware, and she's not afraid to share her opinion.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 66
Occupation: Creator of Freckle; Runs 30×500 bootcamp
Handle: @amyhoy
Why: Hoy brings a sarcastic take to the tech world along with her random, quirky musings.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 74
Occupation: Software developer; DataStax MVP for Apache Cassandra; Windows Azure MVP
Handle: @kellabyte
Why: Sommers is super smart and mixes in complicated comments on coding with some lighter inspirational tweets.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 75
Occupation: Director of investments at Omidyar Network; Cofounder of Ushahidi and Mzalendo
Handle: @kenyanpundit
Why: Okolloh tweets about what's going on in Africa when it comes to politics, tech, and news in general.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 80
Occupation: Cofounder of ThinkUp; Founder of Lifehacker
Handle: @ginatrapani
Why: Trapani tweets some useful life hacks along with motivational quotes and phrases.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 85
Occupation: Author of Beth's Blog: How Nonprofits Can Use Social Media; Consultant
Handle: @kanter
Why: Named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the most influential women in technology and one of Business Week's 'Voices of Innovation for Social Media,' Kanter is a valuable follow.
Tech PI: 82
PI: 88
Occupation: Data Scientist at Analytical Solution
Handle: @data_nerd
Why: Follow Gentry for insights on data and digital marketing.
Tech PI: 83
PI: 67
Occupation: CMO of Cuurio
Handle: @jkhoey
Why: This tweeter is all about mobile, entrepreneurship, and women in tech.
Tech PI: 83
PI: 70
Occupation: Programmer; Consultant
Handle: @ashedryden
Why: This tweeter calls out the sexism in tech and works toward greater diversity.
Tech PI: 83
PI: 76
Occupation: Graphic designer
Handle: @terrinakamura
Why: Nakamura will point you to great articles about blogging, social media, and attracting an audience
Tech PI: 83
PI: 83
Occupation: Founder/CEO of Zuckerberg Media
Handle: @randizuckerberg
Why: When Mark's big sis isn't tweeting about Broadway musicals, she'll offer up some interesting insight on tech and life in general.
Tech PI: 83
PI: 83
Occupation: Forbes writer
Handle: @kashhill
Why: Follow Hill to see what life is like when you can only pay with Bitcoin.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 72
Occupation: Assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with her own tech site at www.technosociology.org
Handle: @zeynep
Why: Catch Zeynep's musings on everything ranging from international web policies to social justice.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 77
Occupation: NASA astronaut
Handle: @AstroKarenN
Why: Nyberg has been to outer space and will tell you all about it.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 78
Occupation: Journalist; speaker
Handle: @AmyVernon
Why: Vernon is a great retweeter and is on top of the social media and journalism beats.
Tech PI: 84
PI: 80
Occupation: Tech reporter for Wall Street Journal
Handle: @EvelynRusli
Why: Rusli has a fun, casual look at the industry and gives you the scoop on acquisitions.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 76
Occupation: Founding partner and co-editor of Boing Boing; founding board member of Freedom of the Press Foundation
Handle: @xeni
Why: This tweeter sends out beautiful photos and inspirational quotes with some news mixed in.
Tech PI: 85
PI: 85
Occupation: Web developer, author and blogger
Handle: @seriouspony
Why: She gets user experience. Nuff said.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 68
Occupation: Host of 'Bloomberg West'
Handle: @emilychangtv
Why: Stay up to date with Bloomberg's coverage of the big guys in tech.
Tech PI: 86
PI: 78
Occupation: Vice president of the European Commission leading the Digital Agenda
Handle: @NeelieKroesEU
Why: She's in charge of digital stuff for the EU!
Tech PI: 86
PI: 82
Occupation: Co-Editor at TechCrunch
Handle: @alexia
Why: Her clever comments pair nicely with interesting retweets on all things tech related.
Tech PI: 87
PI: 83
Occupation: Founder of Brew Media Relations
Handle: @brooke
Why: Hammerling covers a melting pot of random topics, but she seems to know everyone in tech.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 75
Occupation: President/CEO of Yahoo
Handle: @marissamayer
Why: Marissa will definitely not flood your Twitter feed, but she will reveal some important Yahoo news when she does decide to tweet.
Tech PI: 88
PI: 89
Occupation: Tech reporter for ZDNet
Handle: @maryjofoley
Why: Learn about all things Microsoft related.
Tech PI: 89
PI: 81
Occupation: Chair, president, and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group
Handle: @ariannahuff
Why: For general words of wisdom on issues of health, gender equality, and some occasional tech.
Tech PI: 90
PI: 92
Occupation: Re/code Co-Executive Editor
Handle: @karaswisher
Why: For lots and lots of tech thoughts and links. She is always breaking news.
Tech PI: 91
PI: 92
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.