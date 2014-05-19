PRESENTING: The 100 Most Influential Tech Women On Twitter

There’s been a lot of talk about how women are underrepresented in the tech world and the voice of tech tends to be more male-centric. Especially when it comes to the Twitter conversation, it can feel a bit XY heavy.

So we decided to put together a list of the female newsmakers in tech, the most influential women that you should be following on Twitter.

With the help of rankings from PeerIndex, we ranked the top most influential female tech tweeters to help you even out your followees.

PeerIndex assigns each user a score of 0-100 by analysing the speed and quantity with which users spot and share their tweets. We’ve included both the overall PI ranking for each tweeter, as well as the specific PI ranking among Twitter users in the tech community.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.