The 25 Most Influential Musicians Under 25

Avicii is the most influential artist under 25, according to a new ranking from Spotify.

The streaming service announced the top 25 musicians under 25 Wednesday morning which includes the “Wake Me Up” singer, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Lorde.

According to Spotify, Avicii was the first artist to reach one billion streams on the service.

Spotify looked at musicians’ number-one hits, stream growth, shares, and viral success over the past year to compile the list.

Here are the top 25 below along with one of their most recognisable songs.

25. Sky Ferreira, Age: 21

Everything is Embarrassing

24. Joey Bada$$, Age: 19

Waves

23. Hozier, Age: 24

Take Me to Church

22. Jake Bugg, Age: 20

Lightning Bolt

21. Earl Sweatshirt, Age: 20

Chum

20. Disclosure members Guy and Howard Lawrence, Ages: 23 and 20, respectively

Latch

19. John Newman, Age: 23

Love Me Again

18. Phillip Phillips, Age: 23

Home

17. The Neighbourhood members:
Jesse James Rutherford, Age: 22

Brandon Fried, Age: 23

Michael Margott, Age: 20

Zach Abels, Age: 21

Jeremy Freedman, Age: 21

Sweater Weather

16. Demi Lovato, Age: 21

Let it Go

15. Zedd, Age: 24

Clarity

14. YG, Age: 24

Who Do You Love

13. Birdy, Age: 18

People Help the People

12. Sam Smith, Age: 22

Stay With Me

11. Justin Bieber

Beauty and a Beat

10. Iggy Azalea, Age: 23

Fancy

9. Rita Ora, Age: 23

I Will Never Let You Down

8. Hunter Hayes, Age: 22

Invisible

7. Ariana Grande, Age: 20

Problem

6. Jason Derulo, Age: 24

Talk Dirty

5. Taylor Swift, Age: 24

We Are never Ever Getting Back Together

4. One Direction members:
Harry Styles, Age: 20

Zayn Malik, Age: 21

Louis Tomlinson, Age: 22

Niall Horan, Age: 20

Liam Payne, Age: 20

Story of My Life

3. Miley Cyrus, Age: 21

Wrecking Ball

2. Lorde, Age: 17

Royals

1. Avicii, Age: 24

Wake Me Up

In addition to the list, Spotify put together a playlist of each artist’s top track.

You can listen to that below.

