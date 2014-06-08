The 25 Most Influential Musicians Under 25

Avicii is the most influential artist under 25, according to a new ranking from Spotify.
The streaming service announced the top 25 musicians under 25 Wednesday morning which includes the “Wake Me Up” singer, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Lorde.
According to Spotify, Avicii was the first artist to reach one billion streams on the service.
Spotify looked at musicians’ number-one hits, stream growth, shares, and viral success over the past year to compile the list.
Here are the top 25 below along with one of their most recognisable songs.
25. Sky Ferreira, Age: 21
24. Joey Bada$$, Age: 19
“Waves“
23. Hozier, Age: 24
22. Jake Bugg, Age: 20
21. Earl Sweatshirt, Age: 20
“Chum“
20. Disclosure members Guy and Howard Lawrence, Ages: 23 and 20, respectively
“Latch“
19. John Newman, Age: 23
18. Phillip Phillips, Age: 23
“Home“
17. The Neighbourhood members:
Jesse James Rutherford, Age: 22
Brandon Fried, Age: 23
Michael Margott, Age: 20
Zach Abels, Age: 21
Jeremy Freedman, Age: 21
16. Demi Lovato, Age: 21
15. Zedd, Age: 24
“Clarity“
14. YG, Age: 24
13. Birdy, Age: 18
12. Sam Smith, Age: 22
11. Justin Bieber
10. Iggy Azalea, Age: 23
“Fancy“
9. Rita Ora, Age: 23
8. Hunter Hayes, Age: 22
7. Ariana Grande, Age: 20
“Problem“
6. Jason Derulo, Age: 24
5. Taylor Swift, Age: 24
“We Are never Ever Getting Back Together“
4. One Direction members:
Harry Styles, Age: 20
Zayn Malik, Age: 21
Louis Tomlinson, Age: 22
Niall Horan, Age: 20
Liam Payne, Age: 20
3. Miley Cyrus, Age: 21
2. Lorde, Age: 17
“Royals“
1. Avicii, Age: 24
In addition to the list, Spotify put together a playlist of each artist’s top track.
You can listen to that below.
