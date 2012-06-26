The Most Influential Models Of All Time

Photo: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison
They spark inspiration, controversy and sometimes even confusion: Models are a breed not only hypnotizing with their good looks, unreal bodies and skin, but also influential in terms of fashion trends — especially now thanks to the ubiquitous presence of street style.The best models transcend simple photo shoots and become part of the cultural zeitgeist — influencing styling, photographers, and fashion itself even long after they’ve gone. Here, we’re highlighting 50 of the most influential models, both past and present, to spark some inspiration.
Lesley Lawson aka Twiggy (Age: 62) has forever set the bar for being the perfect image for the '60s teenager. Her large eyes, waif-life figure and long eyelashes have made her a legend.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Age: 25) began her career as an actress in the film Transformers, but shortly thereafter, nabbed a deal with Burberry.
Elle Macpherson (Age: 49) is well-known for her record five cover appearances on Sports Illustrated. Check out that body!
Milla Jovovich (Age: 36) has landed over 100 magazine covers and the coveted title of Miuccia Prada's muse.
Miranda Kerr (Age: 29) is arguably today's most well-known Victoria's Secret Angel. Maybelline granted this model campaign success, also ranking among the world's highest paid models to date.
Kate Moss' (Age: 38) heroin-chic look became highly publicized with a well-known ad campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans only to follow with more of her personal drama between boyfriends and drug use.
Christy Turlington (Age: 43) is best known for her 20 years of representing Calvin Klein. She's also given back in many ways, such as her campaign Every Mother Counts.
Tyra Banks (Age: 38) is one of the most well-known supermodels in the world. She was the first African American to be on the covers of Sports Illustrated and GQ, as well as Victoria's Secret.
Isabella Rossellini (Age: 60) became a hit during her 14-year run as a model for Lancôme. The Italian beauty then went on to become an actress, filmmaker, philanthropist and author! Not too shabby.
Selita Ebanks (Age: 29) has been everywhere from Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren to Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret as an infamous angel.
While Laetitia Casta (Age: 34) was modelling for Guess? and Victoria's Secret, she was also demonstrating in non-violent protests for the French Republic and the French President. She has appeared on more than 100 magazine covers.
Linda Evangelista (Age: 47) has been featured on over 600 magazine covers and is the muse of famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel.
Brooklyn Decker (Age: 25) has been a Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret swimsuit model and most recently starred in three films. Check out What to Expect When You're Expecting to see her latest.
Iman (Age: 56) got the ultimate start in the fashion world: a cover for American Vogue. She quickly became the muse for designers like Yves Saint-Laurent, Halston and Donna Karan.
Kate Upton (Age: 20) was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 and 2012 for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She's also been named the cover model for 2012. Watch out for this girl!
Jean Shrimpton (Age: 69) is considered to be one of the world's first supermodels. She also starred with Paul Jones in the 1967 film Privilege.
Half Korean and half African American Chanel Iman (Age: 21) captured the eyes of fashion's elite designers and editors. She remains on top of the field with deals as a Victoria's Secret angel, starred in a huge amount of editorials and fronted numerous magazines.
