The Most Influential College In Every State

Higher education information website Noodle has put together this great list showing the most influential college in each state.
The list covers a range of schools — from Ivy League universities to large state schools to small liberal arts colleges. Perennial top-ranked universities such as Harvard and Stanford represent their states, joined by lesser known schools like Berea and Wheeling Jesuit.
According to Noodle, this list was based on an aggregation of data from over 4,000 colleges. Noodle combined four distinct criteria to determine the most influential college in each state — search engine popularity, Twitter authority, number of affiliated Nobel Prize winners, and U.S. News rank.
Here is the most influential college in each state, via Noodle:
Alabama — University of Alabama
Alaska — University of Alaska-Anchorage
Arizona — Arizona State University
Arkansas — John Brown University
California — Stanford University
Colorado — University of Colorado-Boulder
Connecticut — Yale University
Delaware — University of Delaware
Florida — University of Florida
Georgia — Emory University
Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa
Idaho — Brigham Young University-Idaho
Illinois — Northwestern University
Indiana — University of Notre Dame
Iowa — Iowa State University
Kansas — University of Kansas
Kentucky — Berea College
Louisiana — Tulane University
Maine — Bates College
Maryland — Johns Hopkins University
Massachusetts — Harvard University
Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Minnesota — University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Mississippi — University of Mississippi
Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis
Montana — University of Montana
Nebraska — Creighton University
Nevada — University of Nevada-Reno
New Hampshire — Dartmouth College
New Jersey — Princeton University
New Mexico — University of New Mexico
New York — Cornell University
North Carolina — Duke University
North Dakota — Jamestown College
Ohio — Ohio State University
Oklahoma — University of Tulsa
Oregon — University of Oregon
Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania
Rhode Island — Brown University
South Carolina — University of South Carolina-Columbia
South Dakota — Augustana College
Tennessee — Vanderbilt University
Texas — University of Texas at Austin
Utah — University of Utah
Vermont — University of Vermont
Virginia — University of Virginia
Washington — University of Washington
Washington, DC — Georgetown University
West Virginia — Wheeling Jesuit University
Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin-Madison
Wyoming — University of Wyoming
