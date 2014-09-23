The Most Influential College In Every State

Higher education information website Noodle has put together this great list showing the most influential college in each state.

The list covers a range of schools — from Ivy League universities to large state schools to small liberal arts colleges. Perennial top-ranked universities such as Harvard and Stanford represent their states, joined by lesser known schools like Berea and Wheeling Jesuit.

According to Noodle, this list was based on an aggregation of data from over 4,000 colleges. Noodle combined four distinct criteria to determine the most influential college in each state — search engine popularity, Twitter authority, number of affiliated Nobel Prize winners, and U.S. News rank.

Here is the most influential college in each state, via Noodle:

Alabama — University of Alabama

Alaska — University of Alaska-Anchorage

Arizona — Arizona State University

Arkansas — John Brown University

California — Stanford University

Colorado — University of Colorado-Boulder

Connecticut — Yale University

Delaware — University of Delaware

Florida — University of Florida

Georgia — Emory University

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Idaho — Brigham Young University-Idaho

Illinois — Northwestern University

Indiana — University of Notre Dame

Iowa — Iowa State University

Kansas — University of Kansas

Kentucky — Berea College

Louisiana — Tulane University

Maine — Bates College

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts — Harvard University

Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Minnesota — University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Mississippi — University of Mississippi

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

Montana — University of Montana

Nebraska — Creighton University

Nevada — University of Nevada-Reno

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

New Jersey — Princeton University

New Mexico — University of New Mexico

New York — Cornell University

North Carolina — Duke University

North Dakota — Jamestown College

Ohio — Ohio State University

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

Oregon — University of Oregon

Pennsylvania — University of Pennsylvania

Rhode Island — Brown University

South Carolina — University of South Carolina-Columbia

South Dakota — Augustana College

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Texas — University of Texas at Austin

Utah — University of Utah

Vermont — University of Vermont

Virginia — University of Virginia

Washington — University of Washington

Washington, DC — Georgetown University

West Virginia — Wheeling Jesuit University

Wisconsin — University of Wisconsin-Madison

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

